Donald Trump Jr. says that a Russian Kremlin-linked lawyer made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
And with President Donald Trump’s eldest son now facing questions about possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, folks on social media are likening him to the hapless Fredo Corleone from “The Godfather” movie trilogy.
“Star Trek” actor George Takei is among hundreds of people online to give Don Jr. the unflattering nickname over the last few days:
Fredo was fictional mob don Vito Corleone’s ill-fated middle son, portrayed in the films by the late actor John Cazale, who (SPOILER ALERT) ultimately seals his unfortunate fate by betraying his younger brother Michael.
According to The Daily Beast, it’s also the same moniker that some former Team Trump members gave to Don Jr., who they reportedly described as a “recurring liability” and a “chronic headache” on the campaign trail.
The comparison doesn’t work for everyone, however. And some Twitter users have suggested the entire Trump clan is “just a family of Fredos,” while others have wondered which character Don Jr.’s younger brother Eric Trump would represent in the movies.
CONVERSATIONS