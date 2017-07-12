And with President Donald Trump’s eldest son now facing questions about possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, folks on social media are likening him to the hapless Fredo Corleone from “The Godfather” movie trilogy.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei is among hundreds of people online to give Don Jr. the unflattering nickname over the last few days:

We should stop calling junior Don. We should start calling him Fredo. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 12, 2017

Fredo was fictional mob don Vito Corleone’s ill-fated middle son, portrayed in the films by the late actor John Cazale, who (SPOILER ALERT) ultimately seals his unfortunate fate by betraying his younger brother Michael.

According to The Daily Beast, it’s also the same moniker that some former Team Trump members gave to Don Jr., who they reportedly described as a “recurring liability” and a “chronic headache” on the campaign trail.

Donald Trump Jr. finally proves he's the Fredo of the family in one NY Times article.



"I can handle things! I'm shmaaart!" pic.twitter.com/Dwss3b5Llk — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) July 10, 2017

Donald Trump Jr., the Fredo Corleone of the Trump family. Just saying... — Stan Strembicki (@strembicki) July 12, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. In the eyes of most United States Citizens. #Fredo pic.twitter.com/t5YCPYs7EE — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) July 10, 2017

TFW you're suddenly the most talked-about Corleone and they're comparing you to Don Jr. pic.twitter.com/vuTzzWX8vF — Fredo Corleone (@real_fredo) July 11, 2017

After today's debacle, I can't help but see Donald Jr. is Fredo. Ivanka is probably the Michael Corleone of the Trump family. — David Atchison (@DavidNAtchison) July 11, 2017

The comparison doesn’t work for everyone, however. And some Twitter users have suggested the entire Trump clan is “just a family of Fredos,” while others have wondered which character Don Jr.’s younger brother Eric Trump would represent in the movies.

Ive long wondered who the Fredo of the Trump family is and I've come to the conclusion that it's just a family of Fredos. — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) July 9, 2017

If Trump jr is Fredo, is Eric also Fredo? How does that work? Who the hell is Bannon? Isn't Fredo the brother anyways? This is way off — Hardly (@will_hardy) July 12, 2017

Everything keeps calling Don Jr "Fredo" when Don Don from Cannonball 2 is a far more accurate comparison. pic.twitter.com/VHSUpDKk4S — Cher (@thecherness) July 11, 2017

The theory that Don Jr is Fredo must and cannot grapple with the existence of Eric. This is true. I'm an expert. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 11, 2017