Donald Trump Defends His 39-Year-Old Son As 'A Good Boy'

Among the many questionable defenses President Donald Trump has provided as to why his eldest son met with a Russian lawyer after being offered information meant to “incriminate” Hillary Clinton: He was being a good child.

“My son is a wonderful young man,” Trump said Thursday when asked about the meeting during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

While speaking to reporters on board Air Force One the previous evening, the president also referred to his son as “a good boy.”

“Don is, as many of you know, Don, he’s a good boy. He’s a good kid,” Trump said, according to transcripts released by the White House.

Donald Trump Jr., it is worth noting, is 39 years old.

“The kid is an honest kid,” one friend of Trump Jr. reportedly told The Washington Post.

Defending grown men by referring to them as children appears to run in the Trump family.

Last fall, Trump dismissed the 2005 video of him bragging about sexual assault as “locker room talk.” When CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked now-first lady Melania Trump about the tape, she said that her husband and “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush were simply acting like “teenage boys.”

Her husband was 59 years old at the time, Cooper noted.

“Correct,” Melania Trump responded, before equating her husband with their son Barron, who was 10 at the time of the interview.