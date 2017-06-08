Donald Trump Jr. Comes To His Father's Defense During James Comey Hearing

Donald Trump Jr. came to his father’s defense during former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

Comey was questioned about a previous conversation he’d had with President Donald Trump about an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

According to Comey, Trump had told him, “I hope you can let this go,” while the two were discussing Flynn in February.

Comey said he took the statement as a “direction” and acknowledged it was “not an order.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that Comey would have known if his father was giving an order, calling Comey’s comments in the hearing “BS”:

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller agreed with the younger Trump’s remarks:

Same for people who have worked for him. If he's telling you to do something, it's crystal clear. No guessing needed. https://t.co/OQAv3TRApl — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 8, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. continued to offer commentary on Comey’s remarks:

So if he was a "Stronger guy" he might have actually followed procedure & the law? You were the director of the FBI, who are you kidding?😂 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

He also retweeted MSNBC host Greta van Susteren and his father’s cable news network of choice, Fox News, while commenting on Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) point during the hearing that there was no leak about Trump not being personally under investigation:

Solid point and seems rather convenient for the partisan nonsense we have seen play out for months. https://t.co/PpYkSVRzmA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017