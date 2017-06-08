Donald Trump Jr. Comes To His Father's Defense During James Comey Hearing

Donald Trump Jr. came to his father’s defense during former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.
Comey was questioned about a previous conversation he’d had with President Donald Trump about an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
According to Comey, Trump had told him, “I hope you can let this go,” while the two were discussing Flynn in February.
Comey said he took the statement as a “direction” and acknowledged it was “not an order.”
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that Comey would have known if his father was giving an order, calling Comey’s comments in the hearing “BS”:
Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller agreed with the younger Trump’s remarks:
Donald Trump Jr. continued to offer commentary on Comey’s remarks:
He also retweeted MSNBC host Greta van Susteren and his father’s cable news network of choice, Fox News, while commenting on Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) point during the hearing that there was no leak about Trump not being personally under investigation:
