Donald Trump Jr. went after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on social media over the weekend. It didn’t go very well.
The son of President Donald Trump asked Kimmel what he thought of the sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein:
Kimmel replied:
Trump Jr. then tried to turn it around on Kimmel:
On the anniversary of the release of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes in which his father bragged, among other things, that “when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything... grab ’em by the pussy,” Trump Jr.’s goading just didn’t work. Kimmel fired back:
Trump Jr. has not yet responded.
