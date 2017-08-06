Donald Trump -Lame Duck Walking

The Babbling Twittiot can hold all the Lame Duck rally's in every nose picking corner of this country where he can find plenty of Fans for him to pitch his nonsense to, as he fire's up the crowd to the point where they all chant “Lock her up -Lock Her up”. I call them fans because with many of them its an emotional attraction and not political. The crowds you see in the auditoriums, for the most part, are his television and wrestling fans and those who have followed him through the years in the tabloids, and of course the nitwits. Any one who heard even parts of Trump's speech to the Boy Scouts and wasn't appalled is a nitwit and it doesn't appear Trump has lost any of his fans who might have even enjoyed hearing their Leader/Idol Trump being Trump addressing the Scouts.

Trump's days are numbered in The White House and all his rebel rousing rallies are not going to help him nor will it deter Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller from the important and historic work that will eventually drive Trump from Office. Bob Mueller has Trump in his cross hairs and Mueller won't miss. In the end when Mueller finally exposes Trump and we all learn just how dirty Trump is -the only chant that will be heard from every American will be: Lock Him Up – Lock Him Up!

The only reason for the Grand Jury to be hearing evidence in Washington DC is because most of the crimes occurred in Washington DC in and around the White House, the Peoples Mansion, what Trump recently called a dump. Trump is a disgrace in every way, but particularly so, when it comes to attacking our First Amendment protected Freedom of The Press. “They're trying to cheat you out of the leadership you want with fake stories”, he tells his fans. As with all Dictators, job one is discrediting the Press in order for the Dictator to ravage the country and its People. Trump repeatedly refers to our country's most respected and reliable news reporters as “Fake News”. Trump knows that soon the whole world is going to be told everything about his collusion and involvement with Putin- and Trump is preparing for it. The Attorney General recently, on national television, issued a threat to all journalists that he will be looking to imprison them for writing “leaks” that are unfavorable to Don president Trump's administration.

It doesn't get any worse than the top law enforcement official in our country speaking in threatening tones to journalists for blowing the whistle and enlightening the public to offenses and lies that we should all be aware of. They were doing their job for they are the true watch dogs of our Democracy. AG Sessions had to recuse himself from the Russian investigation because of a “leak”published by our watchdogs. America's watch dogs are not leaking but revealing truth and blowing the cover of the dirt bags tied to Russia and doing Putin's bidding. Sessions also said: ”he's not going to let some Rouge sell out our country”. That's right Sessions -you will only let Trump do that.

Donald Trump is the most dangerous man in the world and he's our President. Mueller will bring him down, but Trump is no Nixon. Call Nixon what you want but he was smart, knew the Law and was educated, not like Trump who cheated and bought his way through college and learned nothing and today it shows. Trump, however, is not going to go down easy. He's already fighting the fight that he knows is coming soon. The entire Fox Network and Sewer Rat guests like Garbage Bag Gingrich are deceiving and inciting their viewers with lies. Their latest catch phrase they are all promoting is “ Deep State”. Telling the viewer there are powerful forces in Washington trying to stop us; They are trying to deprive you, the American people, from the leadership you voted for”. What Fox is doing amounts to inciting Vigilantism . And lets not forget about Devin Nunes (R)Russia/California. Nunes was forced to step away from the Russian investigation after getting caught in a clumsy and obvious act of deception.