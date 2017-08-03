COMEDY
08/03/2017

These Donald Trump Doppelgängers Will Definitely Make You Look Twice

They all bear a yuuuge resemblance to POTUS.

By Lee Moran

Donald Trump’s image is appearing in all manner of strange places.

On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon shared viewers’ snaps of just some of the snacks and animals that people think bear a striking resemblance to the president.

A carrot dipped in hummus, a spoonful of almond butter and a horse were among the things that looked eerily like Trump, with the strangest submission probably being what Fallon insisted was a real sonogram of an unborn baby.

Check out the rest of the Trump-Alikes in the clip above.

Lee Moran

