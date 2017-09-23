Donald Trump Made Me A Colin Kaepernick Supporter

When Colin Kaepernick first started his protest against racism in the United States, I thought him a little foolish. Of course, I believed he had the right to show a sign of protest in recognition of the pain happening in America’s black communities. He just seemed more self-indulgent than self-aware to me. His inability to understand the contradictions of wearing a Fidel Castro t-shirt (a Malcom X t-shirt with Fidel Castro on it to be fair) when protesting oppression revealed someone who had little comprehension for the ramifications of his own gestures.

It was my opinion, just an opinion. I did not base it on an in depth review of Kaepernick as a person or an exhaustive study of the NFL or even the facts. Kaepernick was in the news, and so I formed an opinion. Whenever he came up in conversation, I defended his right to make a point and to not be shamed or censored by a powerful cultural institution like the NFL, albeit one with a significant awareness of profit-and-loss.

I found the argument that by kneeling during the national anthem Kaepernick was un-patriotic absurd. Civil disobedience and protest are crucial genes in the fabric of the American genome. And from what I could tell, Kaepernick was — and is — a decent American citizen who regularly puts his money where his mouth is.

But at that time the country was dealing with a toxic election, and so I ignored the Kaepernick conversation altogether. I am a casual fan of sports. I wasn’t a Kaepernick fan; I wasn’t one of his detractors.

And then last night happened. President Trump blasted Kaepernick at a campaign rally with the vehemence of a Nurembergian Hitler, just with less mental agility and more repetition of words. (Like “massively, massively” and “they” … so many “theys”.)

Read the transcript from Trump's racist rant on Black players in the NFL.



It's WAY worse than I thought. pic.twitter.com/WbbUEZvVgr — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 23, 2017

Trump’s demand to get that “son of a bitch” off the field brought the presidency to yet another low. Some might claim that Trump was defending the honor of the flag, and that his vehemence was warranted. Those same “some” will never get the truth of what Trump confirmed for the country last night (yet again): our sitting president is an unrepentant bigot.

This is the same person who last month prevaricated when pressured in national crisis to denounce white supremacists and Nazis, claiming to be able to understand the virtues and shortcomings of “both sides”. Through the words of his speech at an Alabama rally, Trump has confirmed that he is unwilling to combat the demons of white nationalism and therefore, though he swore to uphold the constitution only a few months ago, he is unwilling to uphold it for much of the country.

In many ways, this type of bigotry is what Kaepernick has been protesting. Except now he — and much of the country — are protesting the bigotry of an entire branch of government.

I have avoided the Kaepernick discussion in an attempt to keep the focus on the important issues. The President’s attack on Kaepernick, however, is a gross abuse of his office, and so I cannot avoid the fray any longer. Last night transformed me into a Colin Kaepernick fan. In a matter of minutes, I was no longer a curious bystander, but someone who has chosen to add his voice to the mix: I want Colin Kaepernick to succeed.

The President committed a great blunder in his attack on Colin Kaepernick (and Steph Curry now, too). In playing to the crowd — giving his base the catharsis of an enemy, feeding on his own sick desire to be loved — Trump defined Kaepernick better than Kaepernick has ever defined himself. Colin Kaepernick is now a symbol of our country’s fight against the bigot who resides in the White House and all the bigots who support him.