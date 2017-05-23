Donald Trump Says 'Evil Losers' Behind Manchester Attack

“I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term... they’re losers, just remember that,” he said Tuesday during a press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump met with Abbas in Bethlehem after meeting with Israeli leaders in Jerusalem on Monday.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said.

Trump spoke to British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer “condolences and support,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/u54jWT7v6Q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 23, 2017

First lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump also expressed sympathies for those affected by the attack.

My thoughts and prayers to the families of #Manchester. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 23, 2017

We stand united with our friends in the UK, and our hearts and prayers are with the victims of this atrocious violence. #RoomForManchester — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 23, 2017

Trump’s visit to Jerusalem and Bethlehem is part of his first foreign trip as president. On Monday, he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall. He also met with leaders in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

The blast comes a little over two months after a deadly terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London that killed five people, including the assailant, and injured more than 40.