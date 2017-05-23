Donald Trump Says 'Evil Losers' Behind Manchester Attack

President Donald Trump said Monday’s deadly explosion in Manchester, England was the work of “evil losers.”
“I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term... they’re losers, just remember that,” he said Tuesday during a press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump met with Abbas in Bethlehem after meeting with Israeli leaders in Jerusalem on Monday.
“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said.
The blast at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande killed at least 23 people, including the attacker, and wounded over 50. Police said the incident is “being treated as a terrorist incident.”
Trump spoke to British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer “condolences and support,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.
First lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump also expressed sympathies for those affected by the attack.
Trump’s visit to Jerusalem and Bethlehem is part of his first foreign trip as president. On Monday, he became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall. He also met with leaders in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.
The blast comes a little over two months after a deadly terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London that killed five people, including the assailant, and injured more than 40.
Mollie Reilly contributed reporting.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
How will Trump’s administration impact you? Learn more
CONVERSATIONS