President Donald Trump has now got the best music group name to go with his best words.

While tweeting about the GOP’s latest failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, Trump wrote “the Dems scream death as OCare dies!”

The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

Hundreds of Twitter users immediately thought that “Dems Scream Death” was the greatest name for a death metal band ever ― and most of them are now desperate to see the (as yet totally imaginary) band play live:

So if you're putting together the band, and you're looking for an edgy name, I suggest you consider "The Dems scream death" https://t.co/Nj1HRa2dG4 — Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) July 19, 2017

"The Dems scream death as Ocare dies

Summons up the living dead

Virgin flesh lies tied and bound

Hail Satan!"#TrumpMetal pic.twitter.com/NTl4VfXObR — TBogg (@tbogg) July 19, 2017

Dems Scream Death is the name of my new metal band. Please check out our first single, OCare Dies, available now on LieTunes. https://t.co/GPxFG99IHV — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 19, 2017

Fun With Trump's Tweets™:



Imagine the dude from Judas Priest belting out the lyric "The Dems scream death as OCare dies!"



You're welcome. https://t.co/WjmIcrp8S9 — Jon@ScratchPolitics (@ScratchPolitics) July 19, 2017

The Dems Scream Death as OCare Dies

The Dems Scream Death as OCare Dies

I'm So SICK of your fake news LIEEEEEEEEES — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) July 19, 2017

I saw Dems Scream Death open for Black Sabbath once. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) July 19, 2017