MEDIA
07/17/2017 08:57 pm ET

MSNBC Trolls Trump’s 'Made In America' Speech With A Dead-On Chyron

The truth trumps everything.

By David Moye

The best American-made product just may be snark.

At least that’s the impression from the reaction to President Donald Trump’s “Made In America” campaign.

The president declared this week “Made In America Week,” in an attempt to promote products made in this county.

Although buying American is a good way to ensure fellow citizens continue to have jobs, Trump’s declaration of the week also calls attention to the fact that his Trump-branded products, such as men’s clothing, have been made in Mexico and China and that he has used steel and aluminum from China in his construction projects.

Oh, and much of daughter Ivanka Trump’s fashion line is made by low-wage workers in countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia and China.

That’s a lot of hypocrisy to keep track of, but that didn’t stop MSNBC. On Monday when Trump was touting U.S. products, they kept it real and trolled the Donald at the same time with this completely truthful, yet hilarious chyron.

MSNBC
  • OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
    President Donald Trump seems to like the view from a fire truck made by Wisconsin-based Pierce Manufacturing as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during "Made In America" week.
  • OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
    Trump gives the thumbs-up from the fire truck cab.
  • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
    Trump admires a wheel loader made by Caterpillar.
  • OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images
    Trump grips a Marucci baseball bat.
  • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
    Trump models a Stetson cowboy hat.
  • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
    Trump checks out a boat made by Hinckley Yachts.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Donald Trump Products
Suggest a correction
David Moye Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump China Ivanka Trump Trump Organization Msnbc
MSNBC Trolls Trump’s 'Made In America' Speech With A Dead-On Chyron

CONVERSATIONS