MSNBC Trolls Trump’s 'Made In America' Speech With A Dead-On Chyron

The best American-made product just may be snark.

At least that’s the impression from the reaction to President Donald Trump’s “Made In America” campaign.

The president declared this week “Made In America Week,” in an attempt to promote products made in this county.

Although buying American is a good way to ensure fellow citizens continue to have jobs, Trump’s declaration of the week also calls attention to the fact that his Trump-branded products, such as men’s clothing, have been made in Mexico and China and that he has used steel and aluminum from China in his construction projects.

Oh, and much of daughter Ivanka Trump’s fashion line is made by low-wage workers in countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia and China.

That’s a lot of hypocrisy to keep track of, but that didn’t stop MSNBC. On Monday when Trump was touting U.S. products, they kept it real and trolled the Donald at the same time with this completely truthful, yet hilarious chyron.

