Donald Trump Goes After 'Morning Joe' Again

President Donald Trump again criticized MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” just one day after tweeting attacks at hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Friday, Scarborough and Brzezinski addressed their ongoing feud with Trump, arguing he’s not “mentally equipped” to watch their show. They also claimed White House staff members once warned them that the National Enquirer was considering publishing a negative story about them unless they “begged the president to have the story spiked.”

“We ignored their desperate pleas,” the two wrote.

Trump denied that in a tweet Friday, claiming Scarborough did call him to stop the alleged Enquirer article:

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Scarborough responded by calling Trump’s tweet “another lie.”

Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months. https://t.co/TZWiElo6Gs — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 30, 2017

An NBC News spokesman backed up Scarborough’s claims, telling CNN the morning show host kept several network executives in the loop about the alleged threats.

New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported Friday that the editor-in-chief of the Enquirer, Dylan Howard, never spoke with David Pecker, owner of the paper and friend to Trump, about killing a story on Scarborough and Brzezinski.

Nat. Enquirer EIC Dylan Howard tells me he never spoke w/ owner David Pecker about killing Joe/Mika story — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) June 30, 2017

The Enquirer’s website did prominently display a story Friday morning about the “Morning Joe” co-hosts.

National Enquirer website right now: pic.twitter.com/KCjIji4u2k — Alex Koppelman (@AlexKoppelman) June 30, 2017

Trump’s relationship with the Enquirer was described by The Washington Post as “very friendly” in March 2016. The tabloid published several stories about Trump’s Republican primary rivals ― including an unsubstantiated piece that claimed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was cheating on his wife ― while writing complimentary things about the business mogul.

The current back-and-forth gained attention Thursday when Trump lashed out at Scarborough and Brzezinski as “Morning Joe” was wrapping up the day’s show. He called the hosts “crazy” and “psycho” and claimed Brzezinski once asked if she could stay at his Mar-a-Lago resort while “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

The National Enquirer weighed in on the conversation Friday morning in a statement:

National Enquirer statement pic.twitter.com/o8p1eCqnjh — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) June 30, 2017