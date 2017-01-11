Donald Trump Compares Controversial Russia Reports To Nazi Germany

Donald Trump responded Wednesday to a controversial report on his relationship with Russia by asking, “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”
BuzzFeed, CNN and other outlets reported on Tuesday on unverified documents suggesting that the Kremlin had damning information on the president-elect. The memos came from a person who said he was a former U.K. spy, multiple outlets said, acknowledging that they were also unable to verify the claims.
Trump on Tuesday attacked media coverage of the story as “A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” On Wednesday, he turned his attention to U.S. intelligence agencies.
The Kremlin also denied having any damaging information in a statement that Trump reposted on his Twitter feed.
Trump repeated the Nazi comparison in a press conference later Wednesday, his first in months.
Also on HuffPost
More:Donald Trump Nazi Germany
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more