Donald Trump Lets Bygones Be Bygones In New Year's Tweet (Just Kidding!)

DON EMMERT via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is putting the “dip” in diplomacy, if his New Year’s Eve tweet is any indication.

The Donald has decided to ring in the New Year with a heartfelt tweet wishing good tidings to all.

Just kidding! That would have been the respectful thing for the soon-to-be leader of the free world to do. Instead, he posted a bitter pill.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Most politicians are savvy enough to just issue a blanket “Happy New Year” without calling out the haters.

Even Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who threatened to throw corrupt officials out of a plane earlier this year, found a way to simply wish people “Happy New Year” without any passive-aggressive digs.

The first line of Duterte’s tweet below roughly translates as: “Happy New Year to all of you, from me, my family and servants in the government.”

Malipayong Bag-ong Tuig kaninyong tanan, gikan nako, sa akong pamilya ug mga suluguon sa gobyerno.



Atong sugaton... https://t.co/TR04iqMIFe — Rodrigo R. Duterte (@RRD_Davao) December 31, 2016

Meanwhile, Trump’s twisted tweet ― posted at 5:17 a.m. ― sent a message that he will not be letting go of 2016’s slights for the greater goal of running the country in 2017.

At least that’s how it was interpreted by many.

@realDonaldTrump Wow, what a nice and totally not scornful New Year wish! Very presidential! — Christoph Rehage (@crehage) December 31, 2016

@realDonaldTrump We know what to do: Whatever it takes to remove you from office in 2017. Happy New Year. 🎉 — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 31, 2016

Clinton: *says sexists and xenophobes are deplorable*



"How dare you"



Trump: *Calls Americans "enemies."*



"..."https://t.co/gFnuuFI90v — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 31, 2016

Also, @realDonaldTrump: in the popular vote, who was it again who "lost so badly"? #MinorityPresident pic.twitter.com/wD3zGYH0x6 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 31, 2016

#NeverForget when Trump sent this tweet, manually retweeted himself and then deleted the original tweet pic.twitter.com/hhU6MISeHx — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) December 31, 2016

@realDonaldTrump With each tweet you show yourself to be more pathetic. Any 12-year-old I know is more mature than u, old fool. — Kate Steinberg (@ktrsBklyn) December 31, 2016

This kind of greeting is the mark of a soulless man, consumed by narcissism. https://t.co/KKclZnvfGt — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) December 31, 2016

I wish you a happy impeachment, @realDonaldTrump. — Ricardo Bánffy (@rbanffy) December 31, 2016