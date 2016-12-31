Donald Trump Lets Bygones Be Bygones In New Year's Tweet (Just Kidding!)

President-elect Donald Trump is putting the “dip” in diplomacy, if his New Year’s Eve tweet is any indication.
The Donald has decided to ring in the New Year with a heartfelt tweet wishing good tidings to all.
Just kidding! That would have been the respectful thing for the soon-to-be leader of the free world to do. Instead, he posted a bitter pill.
Most politicians are savvy enough to just issue a blanket “Happy New Year” without calling out the haters.
Even Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who threatened to throw corrupt officials out of a plane earlier this year, found a way to simply wish people “Happy New Year” without any passive-aggressive digs.
The first line of Duterte’s tweet below roughly translates as:
“Happy New Year to all of you, from me, my family and servants in the government.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s twisted tweet ― posted at 5:17 a.m. ― sent a message that he will not be letting go of 2016’s slights for the greater goal of running the country in 2017.
At least that’s how it was interpreted by many.
(h/t: RawStory)
Also on HuffPost
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more