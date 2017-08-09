Donald Trump Explained Exactly How He'd Handle North Korea Back In 1999

Tim Russert interviewing @realDonaldTrump in 1999 about launching a pre-emptive strike against North Korea. Could be key to his thinking. pic.twitter.com/PRbDA9r6Jp

An old clip of Donald Trump talking about North Korea resurfaced Tuesday amid rising tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

In the 1999 “Meet the Press” interview with the late Tim Russert, Trump telegraphed how he would handle a confrontation with “sort of wacko” North Korea.

The future president spoke of the attempts at stopping North Korea’s nuclear program at the time.

“They’re laughing at us,” he said. “They think we’re a bunch of dummies.”

He also hinted at the necessity of military action if negotiations were to fail ― and suggested it would be best to act against North Korea before it had “warheads pointing all over the place.”