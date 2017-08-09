MEDIA
08/09/2017 12:35 am ET

Donald Trump Explained Exactly How He'd Handle North Korea Back In 1999

"They think we're a bunch of dummies."

By Ed Mazza

An old clip of Donald Trump talking about North Korea resurfaced Tuesday amid rising tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

In the 1999 “Meet the Press” interview with the late Tim Russert, Trump telegraphed how he would handle a confrontation with “sort of wacko” North Korea. 

The future president spoke of the attempts at stopping North Korea’s nuclear program at the time. 

“They’re laughing at us,” he said. “They think we’re a bunch of dummies.”

He also hinted at the necessity of military action if negotiations were to fail ― and suggested it would be best to act against North Korea before it had “warheads pointing all over the place.”

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

