/ / /

In April 1968, a man named Donald Jim Trump applied to the Westchester County Sheriff’s Department after an advertisement appeared in the local paper looking for new officers.

Due to a clerical error, the confirmation letter for Donald Jim Trump was accidentally sent to Donald John Trump— the future president. Donald John Trump, for reasons unknown (though we suspect he saw this as a chance to network), accepted the invitation, and on a late April afternoon made his way to the Westchester County Sheriff’s Department in White Plains, New York, room 4B — where he sat for 47 minutes — drinking an insane amount of diet banana soda.

The interview protocol of the sheriff’s department was to record audio of each interviewing candidate, and for years there was an audio recording of Trump’s full interview. But sadly, the entire recording of the reality-T.V. icon was destroyed in May of 1970, when a pack of Castor canadensis (North American beaver) ate through a wooden sub-floor that protected part of the precinct from an adjacent swamp (later drained), flooding the basement where the department’s records were kept.

Because I take offense to the phrase “fake news,” and given the current state of politics, I felt it was my AMERICAN DUTY to go through the entire interview— what’s left of it, anyway— and cherry-pick the highlights (lowlights). I broke them down into sections, for your pleasure.

What you read below is a remarkable glimpse into what Trump was like in his younger, somewhat incoherently-muted years.

Note: The typewriter used in this transcript was a 1960's-era TelType D69, which had chronic ink transfer issues, specifically with capitalizing the letter “T.” Because of this defect, any instance of Trump was mistakenly transcribed as “ rump.”

/ / /

On interacting with the public:

Sheriff Hopper: Our main concern, of course — okay…. and something that’s obviously important to us and our citizens, is that our officers are respectful. And a big part of that is how we interact with people on a day-to-day basis.

Donald rump: Of course. LOOOOGIT… I interact very well with people, believe me. Very.Well. Everybody says this. EVERYBODY — okay? Trust me. I can’t remember anyone who didn’t think that. AND I DIDN’T EVEN KNOW HIS NAME. He said he knew me, I don’t know. I had no idea who this guy was. I think I met him once, I don’t know. I MEAN WHO KNOWS? So you won’t find anyone who disagrees with me about that.

Sheriff Farley: So you don’t see any issues with being involved in the community, dealing with some of the real-life problems that our citizens might have? Because it can be slow one minute and then (gestures)…. picks right up.

Donald rump: I don’t have a problem. Idon’thaveaprob….. Let me tell you how good I interact with people. ’Cause you asked. You know… probably the best if I’m being honest. And I am honest. People love me for that. People really do lov — — — — — — in fact walking here, just now, just outside as I was walking in, I saw a baby. Beautiful baby. You know babies are so innocent. So innocent and beautiful aren’t they? And I’ve said this. People have heard me say this, babies are great — — — — — — — — — — — — -judges — — — — — — — — — — of character, okay? And there was this baby. And she looked at me. She looked right at me, ok? Let me tell you. Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd she was with her mother — nice woman. Maybe the nanny, I don’t know. I mean you tell me. Who knows, right? All of these families now have nannies. Husband works. Now the wife… You know the wife used to be locked in the kitchen and you could grab her [redacted] whenever you wanted. Now? Youcan’touchthemwithoutasking, okay? So she’d take care of the house and cook dinner — nice dinner for the man. Maybe a roast. Whatever you want, I don’t know. You tell her what you want and she’d make it. I’m a steak guy. If you’re asking… I’m a steak guy. I love steak. rump Steaks? Did I tell you that? rump Steaks. I think they’re going to be the best cuts of meat you can buy anywhere — anywhere in the world. People from all over the world are gonna love — these — steaks. So I like steak. You know that — everybody knows that. But now you have the wife going out and working. I mean I don’t know where it started but okay. It’s fine. ISUPPOSEIT’SFINE. But who watches the kids, now? Both parents are gone. So who…………… watches………… the kids? Yagottahaveananny. And she looked at me — the baby… and she said; beautiful, innocent baby… she said, “You’re so good with people. Big league.” She said “big league.” Do you believe that? I mean it’s true. She’s right. How did she know this? I don’t know. I mean who knows these things, right? But babies are great people. It was amazing. It was such……………awonderfulthing — letmetellyou. (Mr. rump drinks a banana-flavored diet-cola)

On firearms training:

Sheriff Hopper: Okay… now during the course of duty, it is certainly possible that our deputies will encounter a situation in which they are forced to discharge their weapon in the line of duty. Of course we hope they don’t ever have to, but it is something we need to plan on. With that in mind, Mr. rump, what is your familiarity with firearms? Have you ever held a weapon before or been trained on a firearm?

Donald rump: You know… I’ve held… a lot of weapons. MANY weapons, if you want to be truthful. And great weapons, too. BEEEEEEEG, BEEEEEEEG weapons. We’re not talking about little tiny things — littletinythi. I mean look at these hands? I’m probably the best at holding weapons — that I’ve seen. I don’t know, you tell me, you’ve seen more people hold weapons…

Note: Mister rump holds up his hands in display to Sheriff Hopper

Donald rump: Am I right? Are those small hands? These hands can hold a gun, believe me. You know someone once hit my hands, saying they were small. Do you believe that? Someone said that about my hands. My hands. I’ve never heard that before — someone hitting my hands. But they made a joke that if my hands were small, something else had to be small.

(Pause)

Donald rump: I GUARANTEE YOU THERE’S NO PROBLEM. I GUARANTEE YOU.

Note: Mr. rump points to his genitals.

On health and his Vietnam War deferments:

Sheriff Hopper: Well I’m glad you bring up your health, Mr. rump, because your medical records show a deferment for the (Vietnam) War — citing a foot issue, is that correct?

Donald rump: Yea that’s right. It was minor. Very minor. My doctor gave me a letter — a very strong letter — on the heels.

Sheriff Hopper: And your heels… do you think this issue with your heels will affect your ability to police effectively? Say… for instance, if you were pursuing a criminal on foot?

Donald rump: Right… those were some bone spurs. Some temporary spurs. Minor stuff. Very minor stuff. Very-very-minor. Look, I’m a strong runner. My health is tremendous annnnnnnnnnnnnnnd— I mean, really tremendous. The doctors say it. Ask any of them. I’m a very strong runner. I think people know that. I think they do. I think they look at me and say, “he can run.” Criminals will just stop. JUST STOP. DEAD IN THEIR TRACKS whentheyseemeletmetellyou. People have always said that about me. Kindergarten. All the way back — that far. THAT FAR. I was a three-sport athlete. You know this. You didn’t know this? I was amazing. I won…. ALL the matches — every match. Win. Win. It was unheard of. People wouldn’t even want to play against me I was….. suchaforcetobereckonedwith. It was a dizz-aster for most of the schools that we played against; CAUSE THEY ALL LOST. Every one of them lost. And nobody wanted to play against us. It was horrible for them. A total disaster.

On snacks:

Donald rump: Boy, l’d love a doughnut. Something chocolate… wellmaybevanilla,actually. Should I do vanilla? You tell me? Vanilla would be good. Chocolate can get on your hands.

End.