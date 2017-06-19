Donald Trump Speaks Out On The Death Of Otto Warmbier

“Melania and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Otto Warmbier on his untimely passing,” the president said in an official statement. “There is nothing more tragic for a parent than to lose a child in the prime of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Otto’s family and friends, and all who loved him.”

“Otto’s fate deepens my Administration’s determination to prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency,” the statement continues. “The United States once again condemns the brutality of the North Korean regime as we mourn its latest victim.”