Is Donald Trump now taking his inspiration from Elle Woods?

Jimmy Fallon thinks the president’s commencement speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Saturday sounded suspiciously like the address that Reese Witherspoon’s character gave on graduating from Harvard in the hit movie “Legally Blonde.”

To prove his point, the “Tonight Show” host played out excerpts from both speeches. The montage highlighted common words, and phrase structures. Check it out in the clip above.

It would, however, be unfair to say that Trump plagiarized Woods’ entire speech. After all, the themes of passion, courage and conviction are familiar tropes in many commencement speeches across the country.

The “Tonight Show” team’s clever editing also makes the two speeches appear much more alike than they actually are.

Watch Woods’ graduation speech here: