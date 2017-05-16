Is Donald Trump now taking his inspiration from Elle Woods?
Jimmy Fallon thinks the president’s commencement speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Saturday sounded suspiciously like the address that Reese Witherspoon’s character gave on graduating from Harvard in the hit movie “Legally Blonde.”
To prove his point, the “Tonight Show” host played out excerpts from both speeches. The montage highlighted common words, and phrase structures. Check it out in the clip above.
It would, however, be unfair to say that Trump plagiarized Woods’ entire speech. After all, the themes of passion, courage and conviction are familiar tropes in many commencement speeches across the country.
The “Tonight Show” team’s clever editing also makes the two speeches appear much more alike than they actually are.
But it does point back to when first lady Melania Trump became embroiled in a plagiarism scandal last year. Her speechwriter took the blame for lifting lines from a speech former first lady Michelle Obama had given for Melania Trump’s address at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Watch Woods’ graduation speech here:
And check out Trump’s full speech here:
