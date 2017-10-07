President Donald Trump used an exaggerated Spanish accent during a speech marking Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House on Friday.
It did not go down well.
Trump was talking about Puerto Rico’s humanitarian crisis following Hurricane Maria when he suddenly began over-pronouncing the island’s name.
“We are also praying for the people of Puerto Rico,” he said, emphasizing the first two syllables of the word “Puerto.”
“We love Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico,” he added, before reverting to his normal accent to say, “We also love Puerto Rico.”
People online were appalled by Trump’s apparent mocking of the accent, and were quick to call him out on Twitter.
A sampling of the responses are below:
