10/02/2017

Donald Trump Gets Called Out: 'You Don't Give A S**t About Puerto Rico'

The president's golf trophy presentation didn't go over well.

By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Sunday dedicated a golf trophy to hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and it didn’t go well. 

As Trump spoke at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, someone in the crowd called out: “You don’t give a shit about Puerto Rico.” 

Online, the reaction was about the same: 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
