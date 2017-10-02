President Donald Trump on Sunday dedicated a golf trophy to hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and it didn’t go well.
As Trump spoke at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey, someone in the crowd called out: “You don’t give a shit about Puerto Rico.”
Online, the reaction was about the same:
Fake media won't report how Trump is helping Puerto Rico ..... by dedicating a golf trophy to them. SAD. https://t.co/gpDSvhyMWE— Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) October 2, 2017
My God, trump really did just dedicate a golden Trophy to the people of Puerto Rico. I would laugh if it weren't so damn trashy & pathetic.— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 1, 2017
People of PR ask for water, Trump gives them a trophy dedication. pic.twitter.com/CgRnBjy1De— Haunt 'n' Eerie 🌜💀⚔️ (@anamariecox) October 1, 2017
"We don't have drinking water, electricity, medicine, or food. But Trump dedicated a golf trophy to us, so it's OK now."— James G Gilmore (@jamesggilmore) October 1, 2017
-No Puerto Rican
Hey Puerto Rico - you still don't have electricity or drinkable water. But good news: Trump dedicated a golf trophy to you. Feel better now? https://t.co/8ddoJLMGI2— US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) October 2, 2017
Hey, asshat Trump, Puerto Rico doesn't want your President's Cup trophy dedication. They want water, food, health supplies.— MJ Cannon #Resist (@ann_cannon) October 1, 2017
I don't think there is a better scenario to describe this year than Trump recieving a trophy for his hard work golfing... & he dedicates it to millions he attacked while they were suffering— Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) October 2, 2017
I'm sure hurricane victims would rather have electricity, food, and water. https://t.co/ED9FibmcsN— Gregory Meeks (@GregoryMeeks) October 2, 2017
Dedicating a golf trophy to the victims of a hurricane makes as much sense as me dedicating a bowl of cereal to victims of diabetes.— Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) October 2, 2017
Trump dedicated a golf trophy to Puerto Rico. A job well done sir! Mission accomplished.— Split Season 1981 (@SplitSeason1981) October 1, 2017
"Mr. Trump, the people of Puerto Rico report they still need food and fresh water."— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) October 2, 2017
"What, on top of the golf trophy? It's never enough!"
See, Trump's not so bad - hurricane victims can use the trophy to bail the water out their flooded houses. https://t.co/3AidnSGG5w— Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) October 1, 2017
Trump just dedicated a golf trophy to hurricane victims. Jesus Christ.— Harold Itzkowitz (@HaroldItz) October 1, 2017
That awkward moment when libs say Trump isn't doing anything for those dying in Puerto Rico and then Trump dedicates a GOLF TROPHY to them.— Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) October 2, 2017
I bet everyone who was critical of Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria is feeling silly now that he’s dedicated a golf trophy to victims!— Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) October 1, 2017
"Doctor, pressure is 60 over palp, temp 106, heart rate 135. Fungemia. What do we do?"— DoctorsAgainstTrump (@MDsAgainstTrump) October 2, 2017
"APPLY THIS GOLF TROPHY"
