07/23/2017 10:30 pm ET

Donald Trump Is Super Sad That Republicans Won't 'Protect Their President'

The president also claims he carried GOP lawmakers "over the line on my back."

By Ed Mazza
Alex Wong via Getty Images
President Donald Trump says some Republicans won't "protect" him. 

President Donald Trump fired off a new attack on members of his own party Sunday, complaining on Twitter that Republicans don’t “protect” him. 

He wrote

Trump’s comment came shortly after a complaint about the investigation into the Russia scandal, which he once again labeled a “witch hunt.” 

Response from the president’s critics was swift: 

