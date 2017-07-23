President Donald Trump fired off a new attack on members of his own party Sunday, complaining on Twitter that Republicans don’t “protect” him.
He wrote:
It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017
Trump’s comment came shortly after a complaint about the investigation into the Russia scandal, which he once again labeled a “witch hunt.”
Response from the president’s critics was swift:
Dear @realDonaldTrump: Under our Constitution, the job of Congress is not to protect you. It is to be a check and balance on you. https://t.co/eE56pjA6Z0— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 24, 2017
And we have three branches of Govt. You are part of the "Executive Branch". Congress is the "Legislative Branch". Can you guess the 3rd?— Right To Bare Arms (@RightsToBareArm) July 24, 2017
The #poormepresident— eli friedmann (@eligit) July 23, 2017
It's very sad that Presidents, even some that were carried over the line behind our backs, do very little to protect their People.— Alice Stollmeyer (@StollmeyerEU) July 23, 2017
The rantings of a spoiled child pic.twitter.com/zIx014BtG0— Il Volo❤Is The Best (@CharaCarbone) July 24, 2017
That should make you think. If in fact they owe you that much politically and still won't defend you, then the problem is probably you.— David Gorski (@gorskon) July 23, 2017
1- Donald Trump seems to think he is only the President of the Republicans. 2- He consistently demands absolute loyalty (like a mafia don).— Zach Hunter (@zachjhunter) July 23, 2017
Trump: It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried on my back, do very little to protect their President.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 23, 2017
Republicans: pic.twitter.com/iIh6qaDs1x
What's sadder is that you're probably playing golf today and not hanging out with your son. You're 71.— Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 23, 2017
You notice Donny, the Constitution, which you have never read, starts with "We The People", not "I the President"! #Government101 #Resist pic.twitter.com/zNNS8Rv6jx— SOSAmerika (@1973USC) July 24, 2017
Also: "protect their President" is not the job of the lawmakers. Upholding the constitution is. (BTW: Protect Trump from what?) https://t.co/32dTwBzke6— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 23, 2017
Their oath is to the Constitution.— David Pepper (@DavidPepper) July 23, 2017
They serve the voters of their state.
They're not there to protect you.
July 24, 2017
Please show me the line in the Constitution that says members of Congress must "protect their President." And protect from what?— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) July 23, 2017
President Trump is so delusional he believes the Republicans and the American people are meant to serve and protect him. Like an Emperor.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 23, 2017
You still don't get it, do you? THAT'S NOT THEIR JOB. THAT IS NOT WHY THEY ARE THERE. pic.twitter.com/GwGF8P4Fw1— cathynolan (@cathynolan) July 24, 2017
You wouldn't need protecting, if you weren't constantly acting like a shady, spoilt toddler, with more skeletons than a crypt. #LetsBeReal— Zachary Jaydon (@ZacharyJaydon) July 24, 2017
After firing a shot at DOJ, Trump is trying to intimidate lawmakers to shut down investigation ("protect" him). Obstruction in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/vfXpcrIV8o— Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) July 23, 2017
It's isn't the GOPs job to protect YOU. Both parties are supposed to protect US- and MONITOR you.Anyone w a 3rd grade education knows that.— Stacey Raulerson (@nursegalmom) July 23, 2017
Anyone Else Notice That Trump Attacked Republicans for failing to 'Protect' Him today?— Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) July 23, 2017
Just as the GOP Voted for New Russian Sanction...
If they weren't protecting you you'd already be out of office.— Michael Ruffin (@ruffinmichael) July 24, 2017
