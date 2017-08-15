Donald Trump Retweets Man Calling Him 'Fascist'

President Donald Trump retweeted a man calling him a “fascist” Tuesday.

Twitter user Mike Holden was responding to a “Fox & Friends” tweet that featured a report about Trump “seriously considering” pardoning Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County in Arizona.

Twitter

In July, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case. Arpaio is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5 and faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a fine, according to Reuters news agency.

oooh, I'm going to have a lot of Trumpites to deal with today I reckon... — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

It’s unclear if Trump believed Holden was referring to him in his tweet, though he later deleted the retweet.

Holden, who lives in northern England, told HuffPost UK in a Twitter message that he’s “astounded” Trump retweeted him.

“My Notifications went bananas,” Holden said. “I may retire from Twitter, I’ll never top that.”

“I try not to be just another troll ... but I often comment on his stuff because it’s so wrong for America (and the rest of us),” he added.