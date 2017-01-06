Donald Trump Avoids Blaming Russia After Intel Briefing

President–elect Donald Trump met Friday afternoon with leaders of the nation’s intelligence community, who briefed him on the role they believe Russia played in meddling with the U.S. presidential election.

Trump released a statement following the meeting, calling the talks “constructive” and emphasizing that he has “tremendous respect for the work and service done by the men and women of [the intelligence] community to our great nation.”

“While Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of our governmental institutions, businesses and organizations including the Democrat [sic] National Committee, there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines,” Trump said.

He noted that “there were attempts to hack the Republican National Committee, but the RNC had strong hacking defenses and the hackers were unsuccessful.”

Trump promised to appoint a team of people to come up with a plan to combat cyberattacks, but he said the details of any such plans would be closely guarded.

“The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm,” he said.