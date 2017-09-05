WEIRD NEWS
Donald Trump Gives Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' A Sinister Twist

"I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined"

By Lee Moran

Look what YouTuber Maestro Ziikos made Donald Trump do.

The president appears to sing Taylor Swift’s latest smash hit in a new auto-tuned parody video. When sung by the commander in chief, the lyrics to “Look What You Made Me Do” take on a decidedly more sinister tone. 

“I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined,” Trump warbles in the spoof, which has garnered more than 200,000 views since it was first shared online Saturday.

Check it out above, then see how it compares to the original below:

