Look what YouTuber Maestro Ziikos made Donald Trump do.

The president appears to sing Taylor Swift’s latest smash hit in a new auto-tuned parody video. When sung by the commander in chief, the lyrics to “Look What You Made Me Do” take on a decidedly more sinister tone.

“I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined,” Trump warbles in the spoof, which has garnered more than 200,000 views since it was first shared online Saturday.