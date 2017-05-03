Bill Simmons: What were your options that night? So it’s Tuesday night, 8 o’clock, and you know you have to blow up that election show. What was on the table that you didn’t do?

Stone: Go black was what we talked about. [We talked about] airing the show as-is and just being like, “Here it is, it’s a document for history.” We called [former president of Viacom Music and Entertainment] Doug Herzog and said, “We can’t get the show done. It’s just really screwed up, and sorry.” And he was like, “I’m at The Daily Show, everyone’s crying, I’ll call you back,” or something like that. It was like, his world was like, everyone was coming to him saying, “We can’t do this tonight.”

We show up Thursday morning and start another one. No time to process.

Parker: We just got to the dry erase board and just started erasing shit and filling in and going, “How can we line this all up to make it make sense?” By 9:30 or 10 we kind of had it figured out. I think [Herzog] would have been OK with us just going black, but it was also nice for at least real die-hard South Park fans to see that everything was still [going]. Everyone was so shell-shocked and it was like you didn’t want to see that the world had changed. You wanted to be like, “OK, this horrible thing has happened, and [Trump] has been elected president, [but] South Park’s still on the air. The sun’s still rising. Water’s still clear.”

Stone: Other people had to get up and go to work. It just was like so self-indulgent to be like, “Ah, don’t know what to do.” It felt lame.