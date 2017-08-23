President Donald Trump’s rambling speech at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday did not go down well with many people online.

Tweeters were quick to point out the “insanity” of his address, in which he took aim at the “fake news” media, threatened to shut down the government, defended his remarks on the alt-right violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and praised Fox News.

Many labeled it “unhinged,” “deranged,” “like something out of a psychopathology textbook” and a “shitshow of the highest order,” They also called out several of Trump’s lies.

I mean, what did you all honestly expect? — Brent Griffiths (@BrentGriffiths) August 23, 2017

This speech.



It's a shitshow of the highest order.



He's off the rails defensive. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 23, 2017

Trump's speech was pathetically embarrassing, full of lies, full of petty attacks and the biggest display of insanity! #TrumpInAZ — Areva Martin, Esq. (@ArevaMartin) August 23, 2017

is it too late to stare directly at the eclipse — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 23, 2017

Trump's skin is so thin it's a wonder his organs don't fall out. — (((Josh))) (@Tyrangiel) August 23, 2017

I did the worst thing I could have done: watched clips from Trump's batshit crazy one-man Arizona show and then binged "Handmaid's Tale" — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 23, 2017

Folks, this is not how a president behaves. This is not a president. We don't have one. We're leaderless. So frightening. #phoenix — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 23, 2017

There are many adjectives to sum up Trump's speech. Petty. Incoherent. Defensive. Deceptive. But maybe the most important: Unhinged. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 23, 2017

Word salad. Brain salad. Policy salad. Id salad. Ego salad. Bull salad. pic.twitter.com/9BTmdZegGL — Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) August 23, 2017

We focus on Trump's deranged speech. What is really sad is that there are people there enraptured and cheering him on. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 23, 2017

So I watched Pres. Trump on CNN live tell the crowd that CNN has turned off the live feed of his speech.

I watched that on CNN. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) August 23, 2017

Trump might break Tom Dewey's record for the most empty platitudes in a single speech. Let's watch! — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 23, 2017

That speech was a hot mess. Trump is unstable, and the people who support him are even worse. They must be stopped. #PhoenixRally — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 23, 2017

Trump started his speech with a blatant lie about the protesters outside. What a petulant punk. — ShaunResists (@ShaunResists) August 23, 2017

This Trump speech is like something out of a psychopathology textbook. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 23, 2017

This "speech" should not be on television. Trump continues to embarrass himself and our country. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 23, 2017

Honestly this Trump speech is the exact speech I would give if the sun had melted my brain through my eye sockets — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) August 23, 2017

Trump is a criminal. That speech was disgusting and disgraceful. He's racist and he cares about only himself. Impeach this man. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 23, 2017

He's completely ineffective at everything but demagoguery. — Marin Cogan (@marincogan) August 23, 2017

This is not a unity speech or a Trump agenda speech (as Pence promised). It's a rabidly anti-media speech. — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) August 23, 2017

TRUMP, still dog whistling over the monuments to the Confederacy: "They are trying to take away our history and our heritage." — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 23, 2017

Trumps off the rails.Ranting lies at a speech that he's made all about him.Lying about his comments,the timeline,& out of context @Lawrence — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) August 23, 2017

Trump: "How good is Hannity?" and "Fox and Friends is the best show and the absolute most honest show."



This. Is. Insane. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 23, 2017

President Trump is delusional. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 23, 2017

So Trump has better things to say about Kim Jong Un than John McCain or Jeff Flake. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2017

Trump's gonna terminate NAFTA because George Washington's statue turned off the camera on his clean coal — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) August 23, 2017

Trump lamenting CNN firing Jeffrey Lord [for “Sieg Heil!” tweet,] “They fired poor Jeffrey” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 23, 2017

Nothing good happens for this White House when he pulls papers out of his pocket. — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) August 23, 2017

This isn’t about cleaning up his comments for the general public. Backed into corner, Trump is trying to use Cville backlash to rally base — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 23, 2017

Willfully misquoting himself. While complaining about the media willfully misquoting him. https://t.co/KO6N74d7ca — Clara Long (@clarychka) August 23, 2017

Trump says he'll pardon Arpaio but not tonight because he doesn't want to cause controversy... — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) August 23, 2017

The night after his speech on Afghanistan, the President has spent more time talking about an ex-CNN contributor than foreign policy — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) August 23, 2017

for the past 25 minutes, trump has said he is the victim of press coverage of trump’s comments about an event where someone actually died. — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) August 23, 2017

The glib tone, from a president ostensibly trying to bring about racial healing, is the biggest tell. https://t.co/0JEl4yoZaZ — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) August 23, 2017

Did Kelly not check Trump's pockets before he went on stage? — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) August 23, 2017

Trump is celebrating Festivus early this year. — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) August 23, 2017

So much id here. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) August 23, 2017

Incredible, unbelievable, unreal and unimaginable speech so far. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) August 23, 2017