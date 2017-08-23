POLITICS
Twitter Loses It Over Donald Trump's 'Off The Rails' Arizona Rally

"It's a s**tshow of the highest order."

President Donald Trump’s rambling speech at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday did not go down well with many people online.

Tweeters were quick to point out the “insanity” of his address, in which he took aim at the “fake news” media, threatened to shut down the government, defended his remarks on the alt-right violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and praised Fox News.

Many labeled it “unhinged,” “deranged,” “like something out of a psychopathology textbook” and a “shitshow of the highest order,” They also called out several of Trump’s lies.

Check out a sampling of the responses below, and read up on the other wild moments from the event here.

