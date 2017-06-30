Donald Trump's Style Evolution Over The Years Is So Good, It Hurts

If there’s one person in the Trump family known for having a good sense of style, it’s admittedly not Donald.
His ties have long been a befuddling topic of conversation. His hair style has mystified many. And he’s worn a wide selection of hat styles over the years, be it of the construction, baseball or wide-rimmed variety. And before his presidency, Trump of yesteryear wore boatloads of color, having what appears to be a strong affinity for the color pink and even donning a purple blazer.
Behold, the Donald Trump style evolution you never really wanted, but need to see.
Standing next to a model of the D.C. convention center he had hoped to develop.
With Ivana Trump at Roy Cohn's birthday party in New York City.
With Ivana Trump at John Kluge and Patricia Gay's wedding in New York City.
With Lee Iacocca and Bill Fugazy at the Steinbrenner Wedding Ceremony in New York City.
At his home in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Meeting with Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca at his New York City office.
At home with Ivana Trump in Greenwich, Connecticut.
With Ivana Trump at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in Queens, New York.
At the Williams vs. Tyson Boxing Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
At the Superboat Race at Trump Plaza Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
With Michael Jackson at the opening of Taj Mahal hotel and casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
Posing for a portrait at Yankee Stadium.
With Marla Maples at The Look of the Year Benefit Press Party in New York City.
With Marla Maples at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in Queens, New York.
With Marla Maples at their wedding in New York City.
With Marla Maples in New York City.
With Marla Maples and Peruvian former actress Pilar Pallete at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
At the Second Annual DISHES Summer Beach Party in Amagansett, New York.
With Venezuelan beauty pageant winner Alicia Machado at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Donald Trump at Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss' Halloween Party in New York City.
With Celina Midelfar at the U.S. Open in Queens, New York.
With Ivanka Trump celebrating Dennis Basso's fur collection party in Aspen, Colorado.
With baseball star Sammy Sosa and Melania Knauss at Jennifer Lopez's 30th birthday party in New York City.
With Melania Knauss at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
With Melania Knauss In New York City.
Inspecting damage to the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, New York.
With Melania Knauss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
With Melania Trump at the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Game in New York City.
With Melania Trump at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California.
Performing the "Green Acres" theme with Megan Mullally at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
At the Old Course in St, Andrews where he met with the media to answer questions regarding Trump International Golf Links in St Andrews, Scotland.
With Melania Trump at New York Fashion Week in New York City.
On site at Trump Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.
With Melania Trump at Woody Johnson's "Wig Out" 60th birthday party in New York City.
With Melania Trump at the MoMa Film Benefit Gala Honoring Baz Luhrmann in New York City.
With Melania Trump at the American Ballet Theatre 68th Annual Spring Gala in New York City.
With Melania Trump at the opening of Broadway show "A Little Night Music" in New York City.
With Melania Trump at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.
At the opening of "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth" on broadway in New York City.
With Ivanka Trump at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at the Trump Doral Golf Resort & Spa in Doral, Florida.
Visiting "Extra" studios in New York City.
Arriving at a campaign event in Mesa, Arizona.
Entering a taping of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in New York City.
Showing his golf course to David Charles(L) and Pete Bevacqua, of PGA America in Sterling, Virginia.
At a campaign event in Mobile, Alabama.
With Kanye West at Trump Tower in New York City.
With Melania Trump at a New Year's Eve Party at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
At his first address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C.
