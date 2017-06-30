Donald Trump's Style Evolution Over The Years Is So Good, It Hurts

If there’s one person in the Trump family known for having a good sense of style, it’s admittedly not Donald .

His ties have long been a befuddling topic of conversation. His hair style has mystified many. And he’s worn a wide selection of hat styles over the years, be it of the construction, baseball or wide-rimmed variety. And before his presidency, Trump of yesteryear wore boatloads of color, having what appears to be a strong affinity for the color pink and even donning a purple blazer.

Behold, the Donald Trump style evolution you never really wanted, but need to see.

Circa 1967 The Washington Post via Getty Images Standing next to a model of the D.C. convention center he had hoped to develop.

1980 Sonia Moskowitz via Getty Images With Ivana Trump at Roy Cohn's birthday party in New York City.

1981 Ron Galella via Getty Images With Ivana Trump at John Kluge and Patricia Gay's wedding in New York City.

1987 Ron Galella via Getty Images With Lee Iacocca and Bill Fugazy at the Steinbrenner Wedding Ceremony in New York City.

1987 Joe McNally via Getty Images At his home in Greenwich, Connecticut.

1987 Robert R. McElroy via Getty Images Meeting with Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca at his New York City office.

1987 Joe McNally via Getty Images At home with Ivana Trump in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Circa 1988 Images Press via Getty Images With Ivana Trump at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in Queens, New York.

1989 Ron Galella via Getty Images At the Williams vs. Tyson Boxing Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1989 Ron Galella via Getty Images At the Superboat Race at Trump Plaza Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1990 Steve Allen via Getty Images With Michael Jackson at the opening of Taj Mahal hotel and casino in Atlantic City, NJ.

1991 Donaldson Collection via Getty Images Posing for a portrait at Yankee Stadium.

1991 Ron Galella via Getty Images With Marla Maples at The Look of the Year Benefit Press Party in New York City.

1991 Ron Galella via Getty Images With Marla Maples at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in Queens, New York.

1993 Ron Galella via Getty Images With Marla Maples at their wedding in New York City.

1995 Ron Galella via Getty Images With Marla Maples in New York City.

1996 DAVIDOFF STUDIOS PHOTOGRAPHY via Getty Images With Marla Maples and Peruvian former actress Pilar Pallete at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

1996 Ron Galella via Getty Images At the Second Annual DISHES Summer Beach Party in Amagansett, New York.

1997 Davidoff Studios Photography via Getty Images With Venezuelan beauty pageant winner Alicia Machado at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

1997 New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Donald Trump at Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss' Halloween Party in New York City.

1997 TIMOTHY CLARY via Getty Images With Celina Midelfar at the U.S. Open in Queens, New York.

1998 Iris Zimmerman via Getty Images With Ivanka Trump celebrating Dennis Basso's fur collection party in Aspen, Colorado.

1999 Evan Agostini via Getty Images With baseball star Sammy Sosa and Melania Knauss at Jennifer Lopez's 30th birthday party in New York City.

2001 Chris Weeks via Getty Images With Melania Knauss at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

2001 Arnaldo Magnani via Getty Images With Melania Knauss In New York City.

Circa 2002 New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Inspecting damage to the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, New York.

2003 Theo Wargo via Getty Images With Melania Knauss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

2005 James Devaney via Getty Images With Melania Trump at the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Game in New York City.

2005 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images With Melania Trump at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California.

2005 Vince Bucci via Getty Images Performing the "Green Acres" theme with Megan Mullally at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

2006 Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images At the Old Course in St, Andrews where he met with the media to answer questions regarding Trump International Golf Links in St Andrews, Scotland.

2006 Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images With Melania Trump at New York Fashion Week in New York City.

2007 Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images On site at Trump Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

2007 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images With Melania Trump at Woody Johnson's "Wig Out" 60th birthday party in New York City.

2008 George Napolitano via Getty Images With Melania Trump at the MoMa Film Benefit Gala Honoring Baz Luhrmann in New York City.

2008 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images With Melania Trump at the American Ballet Theatre 68th Annual Spring Gala in New York City.

2009 Jim Spellman via Getty Images With Melania Trump at the opening of Broadway show "A Little Night Music" in New York City.

2010 Katy Winn via Getty Images With Melania Trump at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.

2012 Michael Loccisano via Getty Images At the opening of "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth" on broadway in New York City.

2013 Uri Schanker via Getty Images With Ivanka Trump at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at the Trump Doral Golf Resort & Spa in Doral, Florida.

2014 D Dipasupil via Getty Images Visiting "Extra" studios in New York City.

2015 Ralph Freso via Getty Images Arriving at a campaign event in Mesa, Arizona.

2015 Ray Tamarra via Getty Images Entering a taping of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in New York City.

2015 The Washington Post via Getty Images Showing his golf course to David Charles(L) and Pete Bevacqua, of PGA America in Sterling, Virginia.

2015 Julie Dermansky via Getty Images At a campaign event in Mobile, Alabama.

2016 TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images With Kanye West at Trump Tower in New York City.

2016 DON EMMERT via Getty Images With Melania Trump at a New Year's Eve Party at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.