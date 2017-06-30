STYLE
06/30/2017 06:00 am ET

Donald Trump's Style Evolution Over The Years Is So Good, It Hurts

You're gonna want to see this.

By Jamie Feldman

If there’s one person in the Trump family known for having a good sense of style, it’s admittedly not Donald

His ties have long been a befuddling topic of conversation. His hair style has mystified many. And he’s worn a wide selection of hat styles over the years, be it of the construction, baseball or wide-rimmed variety. And before his presidency, Trump of yesteryear wore boatloads of color, having what appears to be a strong affinity for the color pink and even donning a purple blazer. 

Behold, the Donald Trump style evolution you never really wanted, but need to see. 

  • Circa 1967
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Standing next to a model of the D.C. convention center he had hoped to develop.
  • 1980
    Sonia Moskowitz via Getty Images
    With Ivana Trump at Roy Cohn's birthday party in New York City. 
  • 1981
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    With Ivana Trump at John Kluge and Patricia Gay's wedding in New York City.
  • 1987
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    With Lee Iacocca and Bill Fugazy at the Steinbrenner Wedding Ceremony in New York City.
  • 1987
    Joe McNally via Getty Images
    At his home in Greenwich, Connecticut. 
  • 1987
    Robert R. McElroy via Getty Images
    Meeting with Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca at his New York City office.
  • 1987
    Joe McNally via Getty Images
    At home with Ivana Trump in Greenwich, Connecticut. 
  • Circa 1988
    Images Press via Getty Images
    With Ivana Trump at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in Queens, New York.
  • 1989
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    At the Williams vs. Tyson Boxing Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 
  • 1989
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    At the Superboat Race at Trump Plaza Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. 
  • 1990
    Steve Allen via Getty Images
    With Michael Jackson at the opening of Taj Mahal hotel and casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
  • 1991
    Donaldson Collection via Getty Images
    Posing for a portrait at Yankee Stadium.
  • 1991
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    With Marla Maples at The Look of the Year Benefit Press Party in New York City. 
  • 1991
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    With Marla Maples at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in Queens, New York.
  • 1993
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    With Marla Maples at their wedding in New York City. 
  • 1995
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    With Marla Maples in New York City. 
  • 1996
    DAVIDOFF STUDIOS PHOTOGRAPHY via Getty Images
    With Marla Maples and Peruvian former actress Pilar Pallete at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
  • 1996
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    At the Second Annual DISHES Summer Beach Party in Amagansett, New York. 
  • 1997
    Davidoff Studios Photography via Getty Images
    With Venezuelan beauty pageant winner Alicia Machado at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. 
  • 1997
    New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
    Donald Trump at Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss' Halloween Party in New York City.
  • 1997
    TIMOTHY CLARY via Getty Images
    With Celina Midelfar at the U.S. Open in Queens, New York. 
  • 1998
    Iris Zimmerman via Getty Images
    With Ivanka Trump celebrating Dennis Basso's fur collection party in Aspen, Colorado.
  • 1999
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    With baseball star Sammy Sosa and Melania Knauss at Jennifer Lopez's 30th birthday party in New York City. 
  • 2001
    Chris Weeks via Getty Images
    With Melania Knauss at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. 
  • 2001
    Arnaldo Magnani via Getty Images
    With Melania Knauss In New York City. 
  • Circa 2002
    New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
    Inspecting damage to the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, New York. 
  • 2003
    Theo Wargo via Getty Images
    With Melania Knauss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. 
  • 2005
    James Devaney via Getty Images
    With Melania Trump at the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Game in New York City. 
  • 2005
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    With Melania Trump at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California. 
  • 2005
    Vince Bucci via Getty Images
    Performing the "Green Acres" theme with Megan Mullally at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. 

