Donald Trump Appears To Make Up Sweden Terror Attack

President Donald Trump falsely suggested at a Florida rally Saturday that Sweden had suffered a terror attack the previous night.
After announcing that the White House planned to renew its efforts to restrict immigration, Trump cited several European countries and cities that he said showed the dangers of admitting immigrants, particularly refugees.
“You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden,” Trump told a large crowd of supporters in a hangar at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport. “Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden,” he added. “They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible.”
Trump’s subsequent remarks made clear he was referring to European locales that had endured terrorist attacks in the past two years.
“You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world,” he said. “Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.”
Observers on Twitter pointed out that no such attack took place on Friday night.
Others concluded that Trump had been referring to a segment on the Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which explored an alleged rise in crime following Sweden’s admission of a large number of refugees from Africa and the Middle East.
Sweden, which has a population of around 9.5 million, has let in nearly 200,000 refugees in response to the wave of asylum seekers arriving in Europe that peaked during the summer of 2015. The generous policy, which has proved controversial, means the Scandinavian country has taken in more refugees per capita than any other European nation.
The people Sweden has allowed to enter come mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, countries undergoing devastating conflicts.
