Tech Leaders Met With Trump, And The Looks On Their Faces Said It All

The leaders of some of the world’s biggest tech companies met with President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, but it didn’t look like a happy little get-together. It looked more like only one person wanted to be there.
Apple’s Tim Cook, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, IBM’s Ginni Rometty, Oracle’s Safra Catz, Intel’s Brian Krzanich and more attended the summit to discuss modernizing the technology that runs the U.S. government.
But Cook, Nadella and Bezos got much of the attention on social media not for what they said at the meeting but because of how they looked as they sat next to Trump.
Here are some of the reactions:
