Tech Leaders Met With Trump, And The Looks On Their Faces Said It All

Floppy disks favored by the U.S. government

You might not have touched a floppy disk since the early '90s, but they're still in use at the White House, a New York Times story revealed in January.According to a profile of Obama's top tech adviser Megan J. Smith, the administration is still "run in part on the floppy disk," a storage device first developed in the 1960s However, they may not be all that common. Smith later told Bustle that she hasn't actually seen any being used.Floppy disks are also in use at the U.S. Air Force nuclear missile facilities in Wyoming. Last year, "60 Minutes" discovered that land-based nuclear missiles at the facility are operated by archaic computers running massive 8-inch floppy disks