Donald Trump: The Tony Montana of American Politics

It’s been hard to place it. Hard to identify the person in life that this President has reminded me of over the last two years. All of the lying. All of the racist remarks and provocations. All of the paranoia and raw thirst for power. I’ve been stumped for so long. There just isn’t anyone whom I’ve met - or even observed from afar - who behaves in this fashion.

But today it hit me. After three days of the President making divisive public comments and shooting out transparently manipulative tweets, it hit me. Not a real person; I still can’t think of another actual human being who would consciously and consistently offend so many people with such reckless abandon. No, I had to go to fiction. Donald Trump is no other than Tony Montana, the main character in the 1983 film, “Scarface.”

For the uninitiated, “Scarface” was an over-the-top crime epic that became a cult classic. Written by Oliver Stone and directed by Brian DePalma, the movie is about a Cuban exile in 1980 Miami who quickly and ruthlessly becomes a mobster drug kingpin. Tony Montana does what he wants, says what he wants, robs who he wants, hurts who he wants - and rationalizes all of it with comic ease.

No, Donald Trump doesn’t look like Al Pacino. No, Donald Trump doesn’t do or sell drugs. And no, Donald Trump hasn’t killed anyone. Having stipulated these three differences, let us now look at the two hustlers side by side...

On obtaining women:

MONTANA: “When you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.”

TRUMP: “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

On attacking people:

MONTANA: “I never (expletive) anybody over in my life didn’t have it coming to them. You got that?”

TRUMP: “I’ve always counterpunched. You have to counterpunch. But I’m not looking to start anything. That’s for sure.”

On lying:

MONTANA: “Me, I always tell the truth. Even when I lie.”

TRUMP: “I don’t lie. I’m too truthful. It gets me in trouble.”

On looks:

MONTANA: “You're good-looking. You got a beautiful body, beautiful legs, a beautiful face.”

TRUMP: “I don’t think she’s got good skin. I don’t think she’s got a great face. I think her lips are too big, to be honest with you. You know they look like too big. She’s a seven.”

On lawyers:

MONTANA: “You wanna waste my time? Okay. I call my lawyer. He’s the best lawyer in Miami. He’s such a good lawyer, that by tomorrow morning, you gonna be working in Alaska. So dress warm.”

TRUMP: “Watch Kasich squirm --- if he is not truthful in his negative ads I will sue him just for fun!”

On himself:

MONTANA: “Who put this thing together? Me! That’s who! Who do I trust? Me!”

TRUMP: “I’m speaking with myself, number one, because I have a very good brain... My primary consultant is myself.”

On people:

MONTANA: “You need people like me. You need people like me so you can point your (expletive) fingers and say, ‘That’s the bad guy.’”

TRUMP: “People love me. And you know what, I’ve been very successful. Everybody loves me.”

On his money:

MONTANA: “Oh... well, I don't have the money either. I have it close by, too.”

TRUMP: “My net worth fluctuates, and it goes up and down with markets and with attitudes and with feelings, even my own feelings.”

On money laundering:

MONTANA: “This (expletive) country was built on washing money.”

TRUMP: [Deposition at a future date]

Oliver Stone with Al Pacino on the set of “Scarface.”

Although Oliver stone wrote the screenplay for “Scarface” before he became a big time director, the dialogue in the movie foreshadowed Stone’s proclivity for creating big characters and plot lines full of conspiracy and mistrust. Tony Montana wanted more, more, and then some more. As he said to his crime partner, Manny, “the whole world, Chico.” He’d roll over anyone he needed to in order to get his mitts on more money and more power.

In the fantasy world of the movies, it’s possible to glamorize a “Wolf of Wall Street.” Or some “GoodFellas.” Or “Bonnie and Clyde.” Even “Scarface” - a cold-blooded, murdering drug dealer who kills his own best friend. But most of these stories, fiction or non-, never really end well.