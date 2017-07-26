POLITICS
07/26/2017 09:10 am ET

Donald Trump Says Transgender People Won't Be Allowed To Serve In Military

He said he made the decision "after consultation with my Generals and military experts."

By Paige Lavender

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

In June 2016, the Pentagon lifted a ban against transgender men and women serving in the military.

“Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who can best accomplish the mission,” then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said. “We have to have access to 100% of America’s population for our all-volunteer force to be able to recruit from among them the most highly qualified — and to retain them.”

Trump ― who argued during the 2016 campaign he was better for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans than his Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clintondodged the draft a total of five times, once arguing he couldn’t serve in the U.S. military because of bone spurs in his heels.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Suggest a correction
Paige Lavender Senior Politics Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Lgbtq Sexuality Us Military
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Donald Trump Says Transgender People Won't Be Allowed To Serve In Military

CONVERSATIONS