06/27/2017 04:08 am ET | Updated 42 minutes ago

'Poet In Chief' Gives Donald Trump's Tweets A Shakespearean Twist

Making America rhyme again.

By Lee Moran

A new website is immortalizing President Donald Trump’s tweets in verse.

PoetinChief.com uses an algorithm to generate poems from Trump’s posts, such as this one below:

PoetInChiefcom

Reddit user Darby_Crash shared details of the site online Sunday, and it’s now going viral.

“I made it just for fun. I was thinking about making a site that you can put in any Twitter handle,” the user wrote online. HuffPost has reached out for comment.

PoetInChiefcom

Visitors can click on each line of the poem to find out which of Trump’s tweets it was taken from.

PoetInChiefcom

Check out more of Trump’s “poems” at the site here.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

