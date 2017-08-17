Here's The Strange World President Trump Sees Whenever He Looks At Twitter

Pretty much the entire country sees whatever President Donald Trump posts on Twitter.

But what does he see when he logs in to the social network?

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump made a feed that shows tweets from all 45 accounts the 45th president follows.

It’s a list that’s heavy on Fox News and the network’s personalities such as Sean Hannity, family members, current and former staffers, his businesses, as well as individuals such as wrestling mogul Vince McMahon, TV producer Mark Burnett and actress Roma Downey.

Here’s @trumps_feed, which is updated every 5 minutes:

Naturally, this isn’t everything he sees ― he can of course check his mentions, scroll trending hashtags or simply search around like everyone else.

But overall, the view shows a world that closely matches his own rhetoric, and vice-versa.