Americans aren’t holding back when it comes to President Donald Trump.

A new poll from Fox News found that many Americans think the 45th president of the United States is an unstable bully.

Respondents were asked how well certain words described the president. For “bully,” 39 percent chose “extremely,” 14 percent chose “very” and 20 percent went with “somewhat.”

For the word “unstable,” 33 percent selected “extremely,” 11 percent chose “very” and 16 percent agreed with “somewhat.”

Just 27 percent said he was “not at all” a bully while 38 percent said he was “not at all” unstable.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters When President Trump turns on Fox News, he's not going to be thrilled to hear how he's doing.

The same poll showed that 56 percent of respondents said Trump was “not at all” presidential, 55 percent said he was “not at all” a moral leader, 53 percent said he was “not at all” compassionate or steady and 50 percent said he was “not at all” honest.

Despite these views, 58 percent of respondents believed Trump would finish his term.

The poll of 1,006 registered voters was conducted Aug. 27-29, and had a margin of error of 3 points.

Portions of the poll released earlier this week found a disapproval rating of 55 percent while 56 percent said Trump was “tearing the country apart.”