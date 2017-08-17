Donald Trump: US Historian Laureate

President Donald Trump, obviously aspiring to also be America’s historian laureate, has doubled-down in his defense of white supremacy by declaring it’s “sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can’t change history, but you can learn from it.” He went on to remark “Robert E. Lee. Stonewall Jackson--who’s next, Washington, Jefferson?”

Trump’s comments apparently reflected public opinion, even if polling indicated a strong rejection of his handling of the Charlottesville events and intense dislike of Neo-Nazis and the KKK. Most people think, based perhaps on a long-standing myth about the cause of the Civil War, that the statues honoring the leaders of the Confederacy should remain as an “historical symbol” and not be removed because they are “offensive” to some people.

There are several problems with Trump’s sensitivity to historical preservation, apart from the irony of his being determined to obstruct the inquiry into his recent past. First, the statues and monuments were erected during the decades after the Civil War. Their purpose then and now was not to depict history in any accurate way, or at all, but to celebrate those who fought to preserve and expand slavery without noting that fact. Virtually all historians agree that was the reason the Confederacy came into being, not for the defense of abstract “state’s rights.” These structures were erected at a time after the all-too-brief Reconstruction (1865-76). Institutionalized white supremacy had reasserted itself in the form of legal segregation, after a brief period in which the former slaves benefited materially and politically in the aftermath of the Confederacy’s defeat. The Neo-Nazis, KKK, and fellow travelers understand full well the symbolism of what was being torn down. They wish, in their fashion, to re-assert a white supremacy that has never been eradicated. There is, after all, no valued area of life in which whites’ opportunities and outcomes are truly less than those of non-whites---wealth, income, education, the justice system, health, and longevity. But, white supremacists perceive they are losing ground because the extraordinary relative advantages whites once enjoyed under slavery and then segregation (and de facto segregation outside the south) have diminished.

Trump, also, of course, wants to change history, though it’s true the past cannot be altered by returning to it. Rather, he wishes to create a new reality, to enhance the already considerable white skin privileges that he and his fellow Caucasians already have. Preserving the cultural artifacts of the glory days of white supremacy is a symbolic reminder of Paradise Lost. That is also the history from which he wishes to learn.

When Trump noted in his earlier press conference that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave holders and might be the targets of attempts to remove any statues or monuments to them, perhaps the argument might have confused some. The two great historical figures were indeed slave-owners, but monuments to them do not exist because of that aspect of their lives, but because of their role in the American Revolution against British colonialism. None of the disputed works were built except to promote nostalgia for the Confederacy and a usable past, replete with heroic ancestors, for the new segregation era.

Perhaps if we leave American history and consider Germany and the Nazi period we can understand the shallowness of the argument regarding the need to preserve the past to learn from it. Germany, perhaps more than any other country, has taken as its historical responsibility acknowledgment of the crimes of the Nazi period. Public spaces and buildings were systematically stripped of any visual association with Nazism. This was, of course, first done under the denazification policies promulgated by the victorious Allies. But later, by the Germans themselves, who call it “defensive democracy.” Criminal statutes outlaw any new displays of Nazi paraphernalia and symbols (e.g., flags, swastikas), public glorification of anything associated with the Nazis, including denial of the Nazi genocidal policies directed at Jews, Gypsies, gays and the mentally and physically infirm. Neo-Nazi political parties are also illegal. The Nazi past is not erased. It is exposed. In public education, the mass media, museums and public memorials, citizens, residents, and visitors from abroad can see the evidence of atonement. There are, of course, a small fraction of Germans today who might be nostalgic for the Third Reich in its ascendancy. Neo-Nazis exist, but they are not aided and abetted by any attempts to officially “normalize” their demagoguery in the way Trump and some of his top advisers and supportive media have done.