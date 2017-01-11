Donald Trump Taps David Shulkin To Head The VA

DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images David Shulkin, undersecretary of health for the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves Trump Tower in New York City on Jan. 9, 2017.

President-elect Donald Trump is nominating David Shulkin, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ undersecretary of health, to lead the federal agency.

Trump announced Shulkin’s selection at a Wednesday press conference.

It is unclear whether the selection of a senior VA official in the agency’s current leadership signals a change in the Trump administration’s plans to dramatically overhaul the VA.

Trump transition officials have made clear that as part of the administration’s plans to reform the VA, the president-elect intends to increase the role of private health care providers in one form or another. Some possibilities include privatizing the VA, or partially privatizing it, by allowing veterans to opt in to private care.

Top veterans groups such as the American Legion vehemently oppose these changes, arguing that only a federally run system is properly equipped to meet the unique health care needs of returning military service members.

Demand for VA services has grown significantly in recent years due to the influx of veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, and the aging of Vietnam War veterans.

The VA, which manages a network of 1,700 hospitals and other medical facilities for veterans, has proved ill-equipped to deal with this increase. The agency has endured withering criticism for the wait times facing veterans and the efforts of some VA personnel to conceal those backlogs.

Retired Gen. Eric Shinseki resigned as VA secretary under pressure in May 2014 amid rising anger over lack of access to care and evidence of several schemes to cover up wait times. Robert McDonald was confirmed as the next secretary in July 2014.

Further, a bipartisan reform effort in August 2014, led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and then-Rep. Jeff Miller (R-Fla.), allocated $5 billion in additional funding for the VA medical system and created a path for veterans to seek private care under select circumstances, among other changes.

Advocates point to some signs of progress ― and many veterans groups had urged Trump to retain McDonald instead of nominating a new VA secretary ― but major problems still plague the agency. As of October, there were 3,000 more veterans than there were in 2014 waiting for an appointment at a VA facility for over 125 days, according to a report by the VA’s inspector general.

