WEIRD NEWS
07/08/2017 02:55 am ET

Redditors Hilariously Reimagine Donald Trump's G20 Meeting With Vladimir Putin

Taking afternoon tea? Check.

By Lee Moran

When it comes to marking historic moments in time, Redditors don’t disappoint.

Soon after photos of President Donald Trump’s much anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at Friday’s G20 summit in Hamburg began circulating online, the site’s users began tweaking one of the snaps in amusing ways.

Carlos Barria / Reuters
Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday and Redditors couldn't resist reimagining the encounter.

Via a hotly contested Photoshop battle, they reimagined the duo conversing over a candlelit meal, playing chess and as rival video game characters.

Check out some of the funniest efforts below: 

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
UNHAPPY COUPLE SAT IN BED
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
It's so Yuuugee!!
View post on imgur.com

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

If Donald Trump's Staff Were Spokespeople For Other Historic Events
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin G20 Photoshop Battle
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
Redditors Hilariously Reimagine Donald Trump's G20 Meeting With Vladimir Putin

CONVERSATIONS