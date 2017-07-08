When it comes to marking historic moments in time, Redditors don’t disappoint.

Soon after photos of President Donald Trump’s much anticipated meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at Friday’s G20 summit in Hamburg began circulating online, the site’s users began tweaking one of the snaps in amusing ways.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday and Redditors couldn't resist reimagining the encounter.

Via a hotly contested Photoshop battle, they reimagined the duo conversing over a candlelit meal, playing chess and as rival video game characters.