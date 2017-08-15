The heads of Congress’ black, Hispanic, Asian and progressive caucuses sent a letter to the White House on Monday demanding the dismissal of top aides Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka, saying their presence in the White House has emboldened white supremacists.
The letter came after a white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent, leaving one person killed and others injured when a man drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters. Trump has faced criticism for his delay in condemning white supremacist groups following the violence, first blaming “many sides” before denouncing the hate groups on Monday.
The letter accuses the three advisers of encouraging white supremacist groups and says they should be removed because “Americans deserve to know that white nationalists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis are not in a position to influence U.S. policy.”
The authors cite Bannon’s role as former chairman of Breitbart News, a site that promotes white nationalist views. The New York Times reported Monday that Bannon could be on the verge of being dismissed from the White House.
They lawmakers also express concern over links between Miller and Richard Spencer, a prominent white nationalist, and Gorka’s ties to a far-right Hungarian group aligned with the Nazi party.
“In this time of tumult in our country, Americans deserve a leader that will bring us all together and denounce those who seek to tear us apart. In that vein, we strongly urge you to move expeditiously to remove Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka and Stephen Miller from the White House. The ideology and political agenda of these men have no place in the highest office in the land,” the letter says.
Read the full letter below:
Dear President Trump:
In the wake of the deadly hate crimes and violence committed by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, we write to request the immediate removal of Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Sebastian Gorka from any positions in the White House. As Members of Congress, but more importantly, as Americans, we are deeply concerned that their continued influence on U.S. policy emboldens and tacitly approves the ideological extremism that leads white supremacists to spread violence and hatred.
The world watched in horror this weekend as white supremacists, Klansmen, and neo-Nazis descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, to rally in defense of a symbol of racism and intolerance. The rally, organized by radicals like Richard Spencer, quickly devolved into violence, leaving three dead and dozens injured. Sadly, in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy, you failed to condemn the white supremacists at the center of the deadly protests despite issuing numerous public statements and tweets. This dereliction of leadership sent a signal to hate groups that bigotry and discrimination have a place in our nation. Americans deserve to know that white nationalists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis are not in a position to influence U.S. policy.
That is why we continue to find Steve Bannon’s presence in your administration incredibly alarming and dangerous to our nation and the world, and once again, we urge you to immediately remove Steve Bannon from the White House altogether. As you know, Mr. Bannon is the co-founder of the white nationalist, “alt-right” website, Breitbart News. Under his direction and approval, this site published blatantly bigoted rhetoric about women, Muslims, and other minorities. It is no wonder that white nationalist groups, such as the KKK, have praised Mr. Bannon’s extreme political statements.
While Steve Bannon’s continued presence is of utmost concern, we are also increasingly alarmed by other members of your senior staff who have ties to white nationalist groups. Stephen Miller, who currently serves as White House Senior Policy Advisor, is a well-known mentee of white supremacist Richard Spencer and has a long history of both denying systemic racism and promoting multicultural segregation.
Additionally, Sebastian Gorka, who currently serves as Senior Counterterrorism Advisor in your administration, has extensive ties to anti-Semitic hate groups, including the Vitez Order, a successor to the WWII-era Vitezi Rend, which the U.S. State Department lists as “under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany during World War II.” Mr. Gorka recently claimed that white supremacists do not pose a homeland security threat, signaling his total denial of the very real danger posed by the vitriolic ideology these groups espouse.
In this time of tumult in our country, Americans deserve a leader that will bring us all together and denounce those who seek to tear us apart. In that vein, we strongly urge you to move expeditiously to remove Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka and Stephen Miller from the White House. The ideology and political agenda of these men have no place in the highest office in the land.
