Dear President Trump:

In the wake of the deadly hate crimes and violence committed by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, we write to request the immediate removal of Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Sebastian Gorka from any positions in the White House. As Members of Congress, but more importantly, as Americans, we are deeply concerned that their continued influence on U.S. policy emboldens and tacitly approves the ideological extremism that leads white supremacists to spread violence and hatred.

The world watched in horror this weekend as white supremacists, Klansmen, and neo-Nazis descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, to rally in defense of a symbol of racism and intolerance. The rally, organized by radicals like Richard Spencer, quickly devolved into violence, leaving three dead and dozens injured. Sadly, in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy, you failed to condemn the white supremacists at the center of the deadly protests despite issuing numerous public statements and tweets. This dereliction of leadership sent a signal to hate groups that bigotry and discrimination have a place in our nation. Americans deserve to know that white nationalists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis are not in a position to influence U.S. policy.

That is why we continue to find Steve Bannon’s presence in your administration incredibly alarming and dangerous to our nation and the world, and once again, we urge you to immediately remove Steve Bannon from the White House altogether. As you know, Mr. Bannon is the co-founder of the white nationalist, “alt-right” website, Breitbart News. Under his direction and approval, this site published blatantly bigoted rhetoric about women, Muslims, and other minorities. It is no wonder that white nationalist groups, such as the KKK, have praised Mr. Bannon’s extreme political statements.

While Steve Bannon’s continued presence is of utmost concern, we are also increasingly alarmed by other members of your senior staff who have ties to white nationalist groups. Stephen Miller, who currently serves as White House Senior Policy Advisor, is a well-known mentee of white supremacist Richard Spencer and has a long history of both denying systemic racism and promoting multicultural segregation.

Additionally, Sebastian Gorka, who currently serves as Senior Counterterrorism Advisor in your administration, has extensive ties to anti-Semitic hate groups, including the Vitez Order, a successor to the WWII-era Vitezi Rend, which the U.S. State Department lists as “under the direction of the Nazi Government of Germany during World War II.” Mr. Gorka recently claimed that white supremacists do not pose a homeland security threat, signaling his total denial of the very real danger posed by the vitriolic ideology these groups espouse.

In this time of tumult in our country, Americans deserve a leader that will bring us all together and denounce those who seek to tear us apart. In that vein, we strongly urge you to move expeditiously to remove Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka and Stephen Miller from the White House. The ideology and political agenda of these men have no place in the highest office in the land.