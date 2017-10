Donald Trump Says He'll ‘Wipe Out’ Puerto Rico’s Massive Debt

Trump said Puerto Rico's debt will have to be wiped out. "We're going to have to wipe that out. You're going to say goodbye to that" pic.twitter.com/vn4V8gVaDQ

President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday night that he wanted to “wipe out” Puerto Rico’s debt.

“They owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street and we’re going to have to wipe that out,” Trump told Geraldo Rivera of Fox News. “You’re going to say goodbye to that. I don’t know if it’s Goldman Sachs, but whoever it is, you can wave goodbye to that.”

Trump has been criticized for repeatedly bringing up the U.S. territory’s debt while addressing the humanitarian crisis the island now faces in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble,” Trump tweeted on Sept. 25.

Puerto Rico has over $70 billion in public debt. It was restructured by Congress last year in a bill that also created an control board with oversight over the island’s finances.

Trump offered no details Tuesday on how he would “wipe out” that debt.