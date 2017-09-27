Donald Trump's Failed Promises To His Electorate

President Trump has made some very big promises on the campaign trail.

“We’re going to terminate Obamacare. We’re going to terminate it, it’s going to be terminated, it’s going to be replaced with something much better and something much less expensive for you and for the country.”

Statements like these aren’t rare. In fact, according to an article in ThinkProgress, published back in March, The Donald had promised to repeal Obamacare 69 times.

Senator John McCain has become a major thorn in President Trump’s side when it comes to health care reform. Said McCain in a statement last week: “I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will (affect) insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it. Without a full CBO score, which won't be available by the end of the month, we won't have reliable answers to any of those questions."

This was a startling blow to Trump’s ego. He took to Twitter, in typical Trump fashion, to blast McCain’s decision.

Arizona had a 116% increase in ObamaCare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

I think it’s beyond evident that President Trump has some kind of odd obsession with surpassing the achievements of President Obama. For one thing, Trump craves bigger crowds than Obama’s. He’s even gone so far as firing aide George Gigicos on account of his miniscule crowd sizes. He has blamed the “crooked media” for not reporting on his “massive audiences.”

Clearly, these are the rantings and ravings of a delusional man, who has some kind of an inexplicable hatred for his predecessor, an unhealthy desire to outshine and surpass President Obama at every opportunity.

I cannot even begin to hazard a guess as to why Trump despises Obama so much, why he needs to be so much better than him. A gang of psychiatrists would have a field day examining Trump, and asking why he has spent so much time slandering Obama in 2011, sinisterly questioning Obama’s well-established American birth-certificate, sleazily planting doubt in voters minds and clutching to bitherism.

President Trump has promised his voters the sun, the moon and the stars—but he hasn’t delivered on one damned thing.

His promise to his electorate at the 2016 Republican National convention to completely stomp out crime during his first month in office was especially laughable. “Beginning on January 20th of 2017, safety will be restored,” Trump incredulously promised in his keynote speech.

Well, Trump voters—is there still crime? Do you feel any safer now walking the seediest sides of your town late at night than you did when Obama was in office? Was Trump able to deliver on any of his promises to you? Was Obamacare done away with?

Trump bragged about waving his magic wand on Twitter earlier this week, urging Alabamians to vote for Senator Luther Strange.

“ALABAMA, get out and vote for Luther Strange - he has proven to me that he will never let you down! #MAGA"

And in another tweet: “Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job - vote today for 'Big Luther.'"

And just how fragile is Mr. Trump’s ego? How difficult is it for him to even acknowledge his own mistakes?

Immediately after it had become clear that Strange’s opponent, Roy Moore was beating Strange (Bannon and the alt-right’s pick) Trump deleted all his tweets endorsing Strange!

I believe President Trump deleted his obnoxiously pro-Strange as a defense mechanism. If the tweets are no longer there, they never happened. I can never be wrong! screams the psychotic man’s mindset.