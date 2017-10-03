Donald Trump's Legacy: 'Death to America'

Donald Trump’s failures in Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, and on healthcare will define his legacy. And it’s not pretty.

“Everyone’s dying around me. Everyone’s dying,” cried Alexandria Cheplak, 25, in a telephone call to her father Jon late Sunday night.

The phone call came from the festival grounds of the 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock opened fire on festival-goers from across the street, perched from his vantage point in his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He killed at least 59 people and left 527 others injured. It was the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

But the call may just as well have come from Puerto Rico, where 3.4 million American citizens have been struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria’s cataclysmic wrath for nearly two weeks, prompting San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz to publicly criticize Donald Trump for his administration’s botched handling of the disaster relief efforts.

In an emotional plea to Mr. Trump and indeed ‘anybody listening,’ Cruz blasted the federal government’s inefficient response by comparing it to “genocide.”

“I will do what I never thought I was going to do,” Cruz said in a press conference Friday. “I am begging. Begging anyone that can hear us to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying.”

Back on the homeland and amidst the chaos, for good measure, the lives of 8.9 million American children were also thrust into the balance on Saturday when Congress quietly allowed funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to lapse with nary a peep from the president.

The twenty-year-old program was largely influenced by Trump’s eventual adversary First Lady Hillary Clinton, and provides health care to children in low-income households. The program requires regular congressional reauthorization and needed continued funding to remain solvent beyond September 2017. The American Hospital Association says that cutting the program could result in coverage losses for millions of children.

Donald Trump Doesn’t Care If We Live Or Die — Literally

Our worst fears about Donald Trump, it turns out, were only the beginning. Yes, he’s immature and an egotist who will stop at nothing to exact revenge on his enemies or settle petty scores. Mr. Trump’s repeated failures and inability to rise to the occasion have been unsurprising. His chilling response to these failures, a despicable display of ambivalence towards and failure to accept responsibility for the loss of American life, are more sinister than anyone predicted.

Just days after his inauguration, this president authorized a botched military operation for no known reason that yielded no actionable intelligence and ultimately resulted in the needless deaths of an American Navy SEAL and 25 local civilians. Of those civilian casualties, nine were children under the age of 13, with the youngest being a 3-month old baby.

Trump refused to accept any responsibility.

In response to pleas that he save an entire island population from death, this president doubled down on his flabbergasting assertions that the government’s disaster response had been a success story in Puerto Rico, and launched into political attacks of the Mayor in the middle of an emerging disaster. On Twitter. While golfing.

“They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Trump tweeted Saturday from the comfort of a New Jersey golf course, before calling the Mayor a “politically motivated ingrate” and blasting the “fake news” media. It was his 68th day playing golf since his inauguration.

Photo by David Becker/Getty People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

His response to the Vegas shootings? A speech full of familiar platitudes and lots of thoughts and prayers, while projecting that he does not intend to take any serious steps at enacting gun safety legislation.

And why would he? The NRA endorsed and spent a record-breaking $36.6 million to help elect Mr. Trump.In February, Donald Trump signed into law a bill backed by the National Rifle Association and passed through the House of Representatives which repealed Obama-era restrictions on gun sales to certain individuals with severe mental health illnesses. Those restrictions were born from the Sandy Hook tragedy, where a mass shooter killed 20 first-graders.

The Hard Truth

Of course, this is a president with zero legislative achievements who pushed his Congress to spend most of the year on repeated failed attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, despite Congressional Budget Office reports that it would result in loss of coverage for 22 million Americans and strip away protections from those with pre-existing conditions.

This is a president who has belligerently stoked tensions with North Korea, calling their despotic, unhinged leader a “Little Rocket Man,” even as that same leader threatens to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

This is a president who would see us depart from the Paris Climate Deal. Who stokes racial violence and discord in order to better position himself politically, then fails to denounce racists when they kill an American woman protesting white nationalism in Charlottesville.

This is a president who would let 9 million kids silently lose their health insurance.

One thing is clear: when history reflects on the legacy of this president, poring over the findings of Robert Mueller’s report, dissecting the white nationalist speeches and the ties to Russian oligarchs, passing blame back and forth between the media and hyper-partisan electorate and social media itself for the failures that both precipitated and normalized Donald Trump’s rise to power, the emerging theme will be clear-throated and painfully obvious:

Forget “Make America Great Again.”

This president wishes “Death to America.”