Donna Karan Suggests Harvey Weinstein's Alleged Victims Were 'Asking For' It

Fashion designer Donna Karan sparked outrage online when she defended her friend, the “wonderful” Harvey Weinstein, in a red carpet interview on Sunday night and suggested that his alleged sexual harassment victims were somehow “asking for” it.

Speaking to a reporter at the CinéFashion Film Awards in Los Angeles, Karan, 69, implied that the blame for the alleged attacks couldn’t be borne by the studio executive alone. Video of the exchange was shared online Monday by the UK tabloid The Daily Mail.

“I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it’s been a hard time for women,” Karan said. “To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”

According to the Daily Mail, the reporter then asked Karan whether Hollywood had been “busted” after Weinstein’s alleged past as a sexual predator was laid bare by a recent New York Times investigation.

Karan said she doesn’t “think we’re only looking at [Weinstein]. I think we’re looking at a world much deeper than that.”

“Harvey has done some amazing things,” Karan continued. “I think we have to look at our world and what we want to say and how we want to say it as well. You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Donna Karan, right, pictured with Harvey Weinstein, second from left, at the amfAR New York Gala in 2011.

Celebrities like actress Mia Farrow and chef Anthony Bourdain were swift in their condemnation of Karan’s comments. Actress and director Rose McGowan, who the Times reported was one of at least eight women who settled lawsuits against Weinstein, called Karan “deplorable.”

Donna Karan you are a DEPLORABLE Aiding and abetting is a moral crime. You are scum in a fancy dress pic.twitter.com/Vze7lnpdvj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, "asking for it "? https://t.co/oYyO9tfFKz pic.twitter.com/Fck0h5m13R — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

No more Donna Karan for me https://t.co/QsflmGq7hz — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 10, 2017

Donna Karan just single handedly ruined her career and any chance of being respected as a champion of women's causes ever again. Wow. — Sarah Wynter (@sarahwynter) October 9, 2017

Other netizens were similarly scathing in their criticism.

Donna Karan trying to profit off women’s sexuality while simultaneously condemning it makes her... basically like all of America. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 10, 2017

If I owned any Donna Karan, I would burn it. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 10, 2017

Donna Karen just devalued a lifetime of work by devaluing victims of sexual harassment and assault. A true shame to see. — Lizelle van Vuuren (@heylizelle) October 10, 2017

Say it together now: no matter how you dress, nobody is entitled to sexually harass/assault you. #basics #DonnaKaran https://t.co/sGKgM2qeM3 — Heidi Phelps (@msheidip) October 10, 2017

Karan later distanced herself from her comments, saying they were “taken out of context.”

“Last night ... while answering a question on the red carpet I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe,” Karan said.