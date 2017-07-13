Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,000 Tip, Gifts Tickets At Waffle House

The staff at a North Carolina restaurant are surely loving Donnie Wahlberg a waffle lot.

The New Kids on the Block singer stopped by a Charlotte, North Carolina, Waffle House on Thursday and had quite an evening. For starters, he left a $2,000 tip on a $82.60 bill.

He posted a photo of the receipt as proof of the good deed, accompanied by a photo of the Waffle House staff on Facebook with the caption: “My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars - for years! So, when I walk into a Waffle House, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at Waffle House in Charlotte.”

The “Blue Bloods” actor didn’t stop there, either. In addition to the syrup-y sweet tip, he gifted a fan named Jasmine tickets and backstage passes to a New Kids on the Block concert. We got to watch that exchange go down in a Facebook Live in the Waffle House.

The 11-minute-long video shows him sitting with Jasmine and having a seemingly fabulous time hanging out at the restaurant. We hope Jasmine (and her mom) have a great time at the concert and that Mr. Wahlberg keeps frequenting Waffle Houses.