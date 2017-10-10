Donny Goes to Day Care

It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Tweet of Senator Bob Corker, Republican from Tennessee, Sunday, October 8, 2017.

It’s fun being in the White House day care center. I get to play with all kinds of toys. Why, over there is a toy Rocket Man, with that funny hair and those pudgy hands. I’m bigger and stronger than Rocket Man, and if he doesn’t watch out I’ll get him with “fire and fury.” Here, I’ll pull his head off. Only trouble, it’s hard with these small hands of mine.

Before this day care place, I got to make golf courses and build lots of tall buildings. That’s what I really like to do, but this is sorta fun, too, though it’s “more work than in my previous life.” And, besides, I may get to build that wall I want to put up. That is, if Chuck and Nancy, those nasty opponents of mine (who I used to like), don’t object too much. Come to think of it, a lot of my supposed friends are not crazy about helping me build that wall. But, if they fight me, I’ll get them. Just look at how I treated that sourpuss Mitch, who failed to help me when I needed help with that health insurance thing. I said, “Mitch, get to work and let’s get it done.” I didn’t think it “could be so complicated.”

Speaking of Mitch, one of his friends has been mean to me lately. This guy, Bob Corker, “'begged' me” to let him play with our group here, but “I said, ‘NO.’” At one time, this Bob wanted to be my most important assistant, but “I said ‘NO THANKS.’” I’m not surprised that he’s saying nasty things about me now, but that’s what happens when you’re the big kid at the day care center. Bob sure is “a negative voice” now. No one can be mean to me and not expect me to hit back.

That’s why I like Vlad so much. He’s a tough guy. Someone once said to me, I think it was that Bill O’Reilly guy, that Vlad is “a killer.” So what? He gets things done, and “I do respect him.” I like it when I get to play with Vlad, like I did at that meeting a while ago. We played just by ourselves, no one else. And, I won’t tell anyone what we said or what we agreed to do. Someday, Vlad and I are going to build big buildings in Vlad’s hometown of Moscow. You just wait and see. They’ll be yuge!

I get to pick my friends since I am the number one kid around here. Unfortunately, every so often, they make me get rid of some of them — say they are not good for me. Like Steve. I really liked him, and now that he is at another day care center, he still may get me in trouble. I hope not. He was a funny guy, always talking about something he called the “deep state.” I’d just nod my head and say yes, Steve.

I also had to get rid of Mike Flynn. Too bad. Great guy! He got a bum rap. So did that fellow Tom. All he did is ride around in someone else’s wagon. They said it was expensive. Big deal! It’s not as if he stole it. Besides, other of my friends use other people’s wagons all the time. Am I going to lose all my friends? Like Scottie, who’s so good at getting rid of all those yucky regulations. And, Rick, who’s in charge of all those things that go boom! Granted, he’s not the brightest bulb in the room, but he sure can dance. Did you see that?

As I say, I like this day care center. But, I liked the old one better because there were lots of girls I could grab. Some people thought I grabbed them in ways I shouldn’t have, but, hey, when you’re important like me, you can do stuff like that. Now there aren’t so many girls around. There’s that Kellyanne. I liked her “alternative facts” thing. Hah! That sure was funny. Kind of goes along with all the “fake” stuff that’s out there. And, that Sarah, who always explains what I do!

I like the new guy who runs this center. I call him “The General.” He sure is a straight shooter. He doesn’t like me to have fun. But, when he’s not looking, I get my phone out and tweet. I love to tweet. It’s one of the times when I can say what I want when I want, with no one telling me, hey, Donny, you can’t say that. Sure I can. I’m in charge here, aren’t I? Anyhow, “The General” is a nicer man to have around than that first guy, you know the one with the funny name — Preee-something.

“The General” is in charge, but some of the minders here bother me. One of them, that super straight Jim Comey, well, I got rid of him cause he was always getting on me for my friendship with Vlad. I have my ways. Then, they put in this guy Mueller. He’s just as bad. All this “Vlad is bad” stuff again. This Mueller better watch his step, or I’ll do to him what I did to Comey. I can do that. Some people say I’m a bully. So what! When you are the big kid, you can do things like that.

