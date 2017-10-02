Donny Is in Trouble! Donny Is in Trouble! Again!

A check mark indicates the need for improvement.

Note: This piece is a work of satire.

October 2, 2017

Dear Mr. President ,

Here I am, writing to you again and I really simply have to start this letter with something I wrote in my last letter and that is Shame on you, Little Donny Trump! Where are your manners, young man? Did you learn nothing in my third grade room? For a while there, your recent misbehavior rattled me. I found myself unexpectedly crying, doubting my worth as a teacher. But a quick glance at the framed collage of letters I have received from students over the years — though none from you — and the vitrine filled with Teacher of the Year Awards along with photocopies of the checks they came with, brought me to my senses.

It isn’t my fault.

You never were able to apply yourself. It’s a shame that Ritalin wasn’t around. That might have helped.

But let’s not reminisce about drugs; let’s reminisce about one of Mrs. A’s Room Rules, Rule #4:

We do not attack others when they are down.

And before you ask: Yes. I would certainly consider reminding a nation that they are in debt and that their infrastructure is crumbling when they have just been battered by a catastrophic event a form of attack.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I will not tolerate behavior like this from one of my students.

I’m afraid I’m going to have to ask for your phone again. Please give it to me. Right now. I’m waiting. I can wait all day if I have to.Thank you.

Now I want you to write the Mayor of Puerto Rico an apology letter. C-R-U-Z. I’ll give you fifteen minutes to complete the rough draft. When you’re done, put your head down on your desk and I will come and correct your work. After that you can write your final draft on your Oval Office stationery using one of your presidential pens and take the letter with you when you visit. And before you ask: No. Taking it with you is not enough. When I turn on the news coverage of your visit, I want to see you handing that letter to the mayor.

Meanwhile, I expect you to stop being discourteous and disrespectful and start acting your age.

Yours truly,

Mrs. B. Armstrong

3rd grade teacher (Retired)