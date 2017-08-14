Donny Is in Trouble! Donny Is in Trouble!

Note: This piece is a work of satire.

Dear Mr. President,

I have been remiss. I should have written to you back when you said “grab pussy” to remind you of the inappropriateness of such language but I thought that the consequences would speak for themselves.

Instead, you were put in the White House and did not learn your lesson.

But I’m not going to wait this time. No. This time I am speaking up. As your 3rd grade teacher, I simply cannot remain silent another minute.

Shame on you, Little Donny Trump. Nuclear war? Really? What are you thinking? Did you learn nothing at all from all those times you were banished to the desk in the hall for not practicing courtesy in speech and action and not playing well with others? We do not threaten other boys with “fire and fury” — especially boys who are younger than you — and we most definitely do not say “locked and loaded.” We do not do things that threaten the safety of others in our classroom or, indeed, anywhere. And may I remind you that nothing threatens the safety of others as much as a nuclear holocaust.

And don’t get me started on the whole White Supremacist/Nazi thing.

I will not tolerate behavior like this from one of my students.

Give me your phone, Donny. Right now. I’m waiting. Thank you. Now I want you to put your head down on your desk -- I don’t care that it’s in the Oval Office – and think about what you’re doing. Head down. And don’t you pick it up until I tell you you can.

In the absence of your parents (I’m sorry for your loss), I will be sending a note to Robert Mueller about this behavior. I believe that he will take the appropriate next steps.

Meanwhile, I expect you to stop being discourteous and disrespectful and start acting your age.

Yours truly,

Mrs. B. Armstrong

3rd grade teacher (Retired)