A 1943 Government Film About Fascism Is Suddenly Very Relevant Today

As white supremacists unleashed a wave of deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, a 74-year-old government film became an unlikely viral hit.
“Don’t Be A Sucker,” which was produced by the United States Department of War during World War II, warns of the dangers of fascism and bigotry.
The full film is above, but shorter clips such as this one were widely circulated on social media over the weekend:
“Don’t Be A Sucker” debuted in 1943 and was re-released in 1947, according to Secret Screening, which also has a more thorough discussion of the film, its themes and its history.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Clashes In Charlottesville
CONVERSATIONS