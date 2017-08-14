A 1943 Government Film About Fascism Is Suddenly Very Relevant Today

“Don’t Be A Sucker,” which was produced by the United States Department of War during World War II, warns of the dangers of fascism and bigotry.

The full film is above, but shorter clips such as this one were widely circulated on social media over the weekend:

1947 anti-fascist video made by US military to teach citizens how to avoid falling for people like Trump is relevant again. pic.twitter.com/vkTDD1Tplh — Michael (@OmanReagan) August 13, 2017