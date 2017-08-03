To the misfit, the rebel, and the odd wo/man out:
Just because you’re less typical or always going against the grain doesn’t mean you’re the one that has to conform… nor does it mean you have to bend and fold and meet others when they’re not able to meet you.
You do not have to sacrifice yourself, your desires, your hopes, or your visions to fit what makes sense to the majority.
You aren’t here to fit.You aren’t here to make sense.You aren’t here to do things like other people.
You’re here to see things differently. To be difficult. To find new paths and pave new ways. You’re here to break the mold. To innovate. To problem solve in ways many could never see or consider otherwise. You’re here to just BE YOURSELF, no matter who gets uncomfortable. To create and contribute in the ways only you can… big or small.
Stop bending.Stop folding.Stop trying to fit.
Don’t be afraid to rock the boat.
The world needs YOU, exactly as you are. Even if they don’t know it yet.
Stephenie Zamora is an author and life coach, business and marketing strategist, and founder of CallOfTheVoid.tv. Here she merges the worlds of personal development, energy healing, intuitive coaching, writing, and mixed media art to help individuals rise up and come back from the darkest, hardest chapters of life. She guides her clients through the challenging process of re-orienting to their lives, relationships, and work in a way that’s fully aligned with who they’ve become in the aftermath of loss, trauma, depression, and big life changes. After struggling with PTSD, grief, and anxiety from a sudden and traumatic loss, she navigated her own difficult healing journey, and has set out to help others find the purpose of their own path using The Hero’s Journey as a framework.
Stephenie is the founder of Stephenie Zamora Media, the author of Awesome Life Tips®, creator of Journey Mapping Sessions™, and is currently working on a second book, Unravel. Her work has been featured on The Huffington Post, Yahoo Shine, Elite Daily, Positively Positive, and many other publications over the years. Connect with her on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or at www.CallOfTheVoid.tv.
