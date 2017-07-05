Don't Be Afraid to Show Up BIG with Pastor Kimberly Jones

I had the opportunity to speak with a powerful lady who also happens to be my friend. Pastor Kimberly Jones or PK as we all call her, is amazing!!!!

She encourages everyone where ever she goes, it is one of her MANY gifts. However, during our conversation PK opened up about her early struggles and how she had to learn to show up big in EVERY area of her life. Today she shares that story proudly and with it she encourages her clients, friends and parishioners.

We hope you enjoy the interview as much as we did.

Pastor Kim is one of those people you feel comfortable with from the get go. I remembered when I first met her in Atlanta a couple years back after I delivered a keynote speech at a retreat. I had no idea what a mighty woman of God she was and she did not feel the need to tell me either, that’s how humble and accessible she is. From that day on I began to watch her on Periscope and almost immediately God began to use her to open up my mind and my heart to God’s calling in my life. It did not take long for us to become friends, but more than that sisters. I see how God uses her for His glory and I cannot help but to thank God for how she continues to grow in everything she does.

As the bible says in Matthew 6:33 AMP – of course she also likes the #TeamTooMuch Amplified Bible version:

But first and most importantly seek (aim at, strive after) His kingdom and His righteousness [His way of doing and being right—the attitude and character of God], and all these things will be given to you also.

I see Pastor Kim model that in her ministry and her business as well. And that is why I was so excited to see her launch the new coaching certification program in personal development, relationship coaching and spirituality coaching. How awesome is it that she gets to use ALL her gifts and talents for God’s glory without apologies and reservations? I think it’s pretty awesome.

I knew speaking to her about marrying vocation to divine calling was a great idea and the conversation did not disappoint. She was candid regarding the struggles she experienced when others tried to limit how she ran her business. But I am so thankful the struggles did not last long because as she said during our talk:

“I got God and my amazing husband’s green light and that was enough for me.”

She moved forward with her business and has not looked back. She is the author of three amazing books including the best selling and powerful book: 40 Days of Biblical Declarations. Obviously I think highly of Pastor Kim and that is because I have seen her consistency in giving her ALL to others and to everything she sets her mind to do. She truly embodies someone that has successfully married her vocation to her divine calling.

You can also listen to the Podcast interview via iTunes Stitcher Google Music or watch it via YouTube