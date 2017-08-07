Don’t Be Duped by the Coffee Nap

Coffee naps are touted as being the ultimate hack from a midday slump. I feel an obligation to warn against them. In case you haven’t heard of them, the concept supposedly works as follows: you drink coffee just before taking a nap. By the time the caffeine reaches your brain 20 minutes later, you’re waking up from your nap, ready to take on the world.

There is only one scientific paper widely cited on this topic. Psychophysiology’s 1997 article looked at the driving test results of 12 subjects who drank 200mg of caffeine and rested for 15 minutes, drank 200mg of caffeine without resting, and drank a placebo. The subjects who had both the caffeine and the nap outperformed the other groups.

It seems like an obvious conclusion that a combination of sleep and caffeine would lead to improved alertness, and in fact, there is an abundance of research that demonstrate this. A 1994 Ergonomics article showed that after a 24-hour sleep deprivation, 24 subjects performed better when taking caffeine in combination with a nap versus just taking a nap without the stimulant. These results were replicated and detailed again in a 1995 Sleep article, and another time years later in a 2001 study.

Ultimately, drinking coffee before taking a nap versus taking a nap then drinking coffee will likely yield the same results. Therefore, the only benefit of the coffee nap is saving about 20 minutes while you wait for the coffee to reach your brain.

This begs the question: why do we feel the need to over-optimize our brains by prescribing sham therapies like "coffee naps?"

2017 SleepPhones.com Do this: 1. Nap 2. Maybe drink coffee

Caffeine is addictive, and withdrawal can cause fatigue and headaches. Research indicates that the average American drinks about three cups of coffee a day. If we actually enjoyed the unadulterated bitter flavor, that would be one thing, but for most, it’s a daily necessity to function. Why glorify the dependence on a drug?

The problem with a coffee nap is that caffeine's half-life is six hours. That means that if you take a "coffee nap" at 1pm, by 10pm, you still have 35% of the coffee you ingested in your system which will inevitably delay quality sleep. The next day, because you haven’t slept well, you need to repeat the same behavior, taking another coffee nap.

2017 SleepPhones.com Half-life of caffeine is about 6 hours.

The science behind caffeine is that it antagonizes adenosine receptors. Adenosine receptors (sensors) tell you that you’re tired. Adenosine is the broken down product of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), and it accumulates as you use your brain. Adenosine levels automatically drop over time as it enters the bloodstream. The natural way to recover from adenosine accumulation is sleep. Caffeine works by tricking the the adenosine sensors into registering lower levels of adenosine, which is an unsustainable way to boost energy.

2017 SleepPhones.com caffeine antagonizes the adenosine receptor