Don't Be Fooled By What You See

I am personally, currently seeing more love, positivity, hope and support in the world, in my world, than I think I ever have before.

Why?

Why, when if I turn on the TV or take a wider view there is clearly much fear and judgment and hate?

Why, when others are suffering or feeling judgement and fear and anger am I feeling positive? Why am I seeing an overwhelming amount of positivity and support aimed at the world and individuals?

Why am I seeing this? Why is my 'balance' different?

Is it my 'privilege' that many speak of?

Possibly.

Privilege is not something we necessarily 'feel', it is something others perceive us to have. I do seek to listen and understand your perception of this and of my 'privilege' yet no I don't always feel it.

But honestly I don't think this is it or at least not all of it. I don't think this is the most complete answer.

When I reflect, when I really explore it and seek to understand I realise that in the past I saw the negativity, the fear, the judgment, the hate. I felt it. I lived it. I thought it was the majority, I worried for the world, I worried for myself. I lived and observed its overwhelming and seemingly overpowering presence.

I ‘saw it’ in fact I saw little else but I know it wasn’t all that existed.

At that time I also loved others to see my ‘negative’ experience for what I felt it was, when they acknowledged my plight, I loved when others sympathised with it and with me. Their support and ‘agreement’ gave my perception of my situation validity, it fuelled my fear, my vulnerability, my negativity. Unintentionally it helped keep me in that experience.

So why did I see and feel and fear ‘it’ then but not now, not to the extent that many are seeing and feeling it?

My 'privilege' as it is referred, was present then, it has always been. Yet it didn’t shield me then.

Why now instead of seeing an overwhelming amount of suffering and negativity am I currently seeing so many people stepping up and stepping out, stepping into their authenticity, into their wholeness, into their own power and shining a light on the world?

In fact I am seeing so much positivity, love and support around me, so many people inspiring and lifting others up, that I find myself wondering if my voice, my message is even needed anymore.

Why is this my current experience?

Why now am I ‘seeing it’ so differently?

Because this is where my focus currently lies, not to undermine what others are experiencing but because it is the only way I can actually help, the only way I know to make a positive difference.

My focus is on my growth, on showing up authentically, on acknowledging all sides of me, on releasing judgement and past hurts, on learning, on accepting my own less desirable traits, on creating a furture I can not only enjoy but that I can be proud of.

I know there is still space for me but to me, right now, the space of positivity and growth seems so full.

It appears there are many right now allowing their unconscious thought or right to be heard or desire to share and be validated for past wrongs and hurts to overwhelm and guide their current experience.

I hear you. I even understand because I have done it but I know it only took me back, it made me more bitter and angry and resentful and fearful. It just hurt more. The only way forward is to look that way, to look forward.

I don't justify or condone what has occured in the past or what is occuring now but I commit to moving forward together with love and acceptance. It feels like all I can really do.

We can be aware of events, we can be empathetic to others, without giving our power to the negative, to the hate and judgment.

What our focus rests on our power feeds.

We can acknowledge situations without putting our focus on the problem, on the undesired. We don't want to fuel these problems we want to be the solution or at least part of it.

I acknowledge the pain and the hurt and the mistreatment and the judgment others have and continue to experience but the only way I can help is by focusing on and spreading what I deeply desire for myself and that I believe we all deserve. Healing Unity Love Personal power Growth

If I focus on your pain we will now both feel more pain. If I focus on your love we will now both feel more love.